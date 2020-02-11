Advertisement

The first Android device from Microsoft, the Surface Duo, is a step closer to reality after a suspected prototype of the smartphone was noticed on the Vancouver SkyTrain last week.

A video uploaded to YouTube by user Israel Rodriguez shows a commuter using a folding device with two screens that looks identical to the Microsoft Surface Duo that was first announced in October.

The video, verified by Storyful, seems to show that the device is slow and unresponsive and eventually crashes after opening an app. After much swiping, the person using the device seems to be hiding the screen for a while. There is also a visible Windows logo.

Experts say this is the first time the new device has been seen in the wild.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Duo as part of a new line-up of Surface computers in October and doubled its decision to give up smartphones after a poor sale of its Windows Phone.

Although the company says that the Surface Duo has the ability to make calls, it stopped calling the device a “smartphone.”

The Surface Duo has two screens, both with 5.6-inch screens, connected with a hinge so that it can be folded like a laptop, which can be seen in the video.

The video also seems to show additional features that Microsoft has not announced, including an LED flash next to the camera.

Microsoft says the device will be available during the holidays of 2020, but has not offered any details about the price.

– With files from the Associated Press

