Microsoft has released a new update for its task management app Microsoft To Do for Android. The update brings the app to version 2.11.148 and adds a number of new functions and improvements to the app.

When the latest update is installed, you can see more suggestions by tapping the new “Load More” button in “My Day”. You will also notice an improvement in design when adding a task. If you’re using Microsoft To Do on your Android tablet, you can press the back button to exit the app. You can read the full official changelog below.

changelog

Not seeing enough suggestions in my day? We added a “Load More” button to expand your options.

We improved the design when you add a task.

The sections in your marked email list have been renamed slightly to make the sections clearer.

You can now press the back button to exit the app on your tablet.

We have made many accessibility improvements, including updating colors to ensure a higher contrast ratio.

Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in the Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To-Do app recently got is printing lists. This feature is available for both Microsoft To-Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To-Do for Android.

You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app using this link or go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.

