Microsoft today announced details of how two-screen devices offer developers the opportunity to create new, innovative app experiences. Microsoft demonstrated three dual-screen patterns: large workspaces, focused screens, and connected apps.

1] Extensive work areas. It’s the simplest two-screen pattern that allows developers to see more details when their app spans two screens, and allows them to highlight their content on a larger, larger screen. Examples that can use this pattern include map apps and drawing area apps. Regardless of whether users read an article, scroll through a feed or browse a gallery, more real estate allows them to see more app content.

2] Focused screens. With this pattern, users can see the app on one screen and the tools on the other and stay in your flow. Using the companion window pattern, apps can take advantage of dual-screen real estate by using otherwise hidden second-level interfaces and making them available when the app is run across-the-board. For example, if you look at an image editing tool, the image preview is displayed on one screen and all available tools are available on the other screen. Or, in the case of a game, you can have controls on one screen and the actual game on the other.

3] Connected apps. Your work is natural for app-to-app launches, or when your app opens a new window, content is naturally distributed across the screens, making comparisons and multitasking easy and natural. For example, if you have a list in your app and a user taps an item in the list, the details of the item can be viewed on the other screen. With the Mail app, you can preview the selected mail on the second screen.

Microsoft provides these samples as an example for developers. Developers can create their own design pattern that takes advantage of two screens.

For more information about developing two-screen devices, see here.

