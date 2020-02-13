Microsoft and Nike have teamed up to bring out a beautiful combination of custom consoles and sneakers for certain influencers.

The Microsoft-Nike partnership has been unveiled through videos posted on social media by people who have received this impressive bundle of extras. It delivered one of the most elegant custom Xboxes ever.

In the beautiful red box packaging, Xbox and Nike created a fantastic looking dark red Xbox One X with two matching controllers. Of course, the Nike partnership didn’t just result in a beautiful console. The promotional package also includes a pair of sneakers.

Xbox has announced that the official announcement regarding this partnership will be made today. Maybe the console is available for everyday use, maybe just for sneakers.

Xbox is no stranger to custom consoles. From partnerships with Legendary for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which culminate in an impressively chunky collection of consoles, to subdued collections, Microsoft’s partnerships are often promotional.

Since Xbox apparently invests more in the fashion world, we should expect further such cooperations in the future.