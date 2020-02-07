Advertisement

When Microsoft first introduced the collapsible tablet and smartphone Surface Neo and Duo, it was shocking. There were rumors of the devices, of course, but most were too skeptical to believe in a Surface phone.

However, it is very real and although the launch is scheduled for late 2020, a Surface Duo has been spotted in Canada.

The foldable Android smartphone with two screens has appeared in the Vancouver SkyTrain. Twitter user Israel Rodriguez (@yzraeu) saw someone on the train and took a picture.

In the picture, it looks like the duo user is checking an email on the right screen in the apparently dark Gmail app (although it could also be Microsoft Outlook).

Hey, I’m not sure if it’s interesting, but I just saw a guy in Vancouver’s SkyTrain playing with Surface Duo. Got photos and videos. pic.twitter.com/TsRQYdD1pz

– Israel Rodriguez (@yzraeu), February 7, 2020

On the left screen you can see the Surface Duo home screen with the app dock at the bottom of the display.

The picture doesn’t show much more, but the device seems to be at the level that we saw from the duo before. In addition, the navigation system and the general layout of the apps match the previous information.

As we approach the possible launch of Duo, we’ll likely see more of the phone in leaks and spotted in the wild as follows.

