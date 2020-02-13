Microsoft (MSFT) – Get Report has been one of the hottest stocks in recent years, but stocks still have more room to maneuver, according to a bullish Evercore announcement that raised the stock’s target price to a Wall Street high.

Evercore raised its price target for the stock from $ 190 to $ 212 when analysts wrote that the company still has multiple growth drivers, though “it is currently shooting all cylinders”.

The biggest tailwind for the company is the Azure cloud computing business.

“The hybrid cloud portfolio, the conflict-free business model and the company’s presence are structural advantages that enable Azure to gain a competitive advantage,” the company wrote. Evercore maintained its outperform rating for the stock.

Microsoft stocks have increased more than 70% in the past 12 months and have more than doubled in the past 24 months.

In late January, the company reported strong second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.

The company, based in Redmond, Washington, reported earnings of $ 1.51 per share and a 14% increase in sales to $ 36.9 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn $ 1.32 on sales of $ 36.67 billion.

The share rose 1.8% to $ 171.07 on Wednesday after the close of trading. Microsoft has experienced an upswing in the past 12 months and has increased by more than 60% during this period.

“We are innovative at all levels of our sophisticated technology stack and leaders in key secular areas that are critical to our customers’ success,” said CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft shares rose 0.43% to $ 185.50 on Thursday.