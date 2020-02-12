Microsoft launched Project xCloud in September, a service that allows gamers to play games on any device, from PCs to consoles to mobile devices.

Project xCloud for mobile devices has been available for Android for a few months. However, Microsoft is now expanding it to include a limited TestFlight beta test on the iPhone and iPad.

The Project xCloud beta test is available in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada and is limited to a total of 10,000 testers due to TestFlight restrictions.

The iOS TestFlight preview starts with a single game, “Halo: The Master Chief Collection”. While the Android trial version also includes Xbox Console Streaming, this feature is currently not available on iOS.

Microsoft believes that demand will exceed capacity and that not all applicants can accept it. Invitations will be given based on availability.

To participate in the preview, a Microsoft account and the associated Xbox gamertag, a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One wireless controller, an iPhone or iPad with iOS 13 or higher and access to a data connection with a bandwidth of 10 Mbit are required / s supported.

iOS users who want to sign up for the beta test can sign in to the Project xCloud website.

Microsoft plans to work with Apple to provide full iOS xCloud previews to more iOS customers, and plans to use the feedback to improve the technology.