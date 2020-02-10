Advertisement

While the Nashville Predators continue their search for a playoff spot, certain players are stepping up their game.

Roman Josi, who has a Norris Trophy finalist caliber season, leads the team in points and may possibly break Preds’ only season record. Filip Forsberg remains the biggest scoring threat for the Preds, although Nick Bonino gives him a point for his money. There is also the rise of goaltending play from late, which may ultimately be the reason why the Preds make the play-offs.

Then there is Mikael Granlund, who leaves in a rather unusual way.

Although he was more known for his playing ability in Minnesota and in his first few months in Nashville, Granlund has contributed more as a scorer than an assistant machine since the arrival of John Hynes.

He scored as many goals (6) under John Hynes as this year under Peter Laviolette and has done it in 22 fewer games. He leads all Preds skaters in goals since Hynes took the helm and scored two on equal strength and four on special teams (three on power play, one shortened).

How is he doing By going to the gamble and firing high chances of danger.

Granlund currently has a higher number of individual attempts at high danger per hour (iHDCF / 60) than he has done in his career, and his speed has become even higher among Hynes. As a result, he shoots more than 12% this season, more than two percentage points higher than his average career.

When you get more shots from in tight, you tend to score more goals. Just ask Nick Bonino.

Since January 7, John Hynes’ first day as a coach, Mikael Granlund has been leading all # Preds skaters with 6 goals. He is also the only player with at least one goal on all three strengths.

– Alex Daugherty (@ AlexDaugherty1) February 9, 2020

While Granlund is usually seen beneath the goal fold and on the half wall looking for passes to wingers in the circle, in the past dozens of games Granlund has tried to shoot more and see positive results. His work in the field of power has been exceptional, where he leads all Preds with three goals since Hynes arrived. And again, it’s the dangerous areas where he makes the difference: going to the front of the net and getting shots from goalkeepers have a harder time saving.

Take for example his power-play goal in Calgary on Thursday. Watch as Granlund sets up for the net, takes a short stop behind the net for a pass option and then returns to the net for an easy tap in goal.

This is something that Granlund did not do under Laviolette. His role on the powerplay unit was again as a game maker, usually staying on the wing and looking for distribution, or staying under the target fold and looking for Craig Smith or Viktor Arvidsson in the slot machine.

But his skills are perfect for shooting close to the net, assuming he’s not off center. He has excellent hands nearby and can raise the puck over everyone as well as the keeper.

Playing closer to the net is a small adjustment for Granlund, but clearly a successful one. Because the Nashville Predators continue to collect as many points as possible between now and April, Granlund will be a big part of that.

Preds Quote of the Week

“Not fun.”

–John Hynes about what he thought when Patrik Laine received a penalty shot during Nashville Predators’ 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

GIF Me That Good Stuff

The loss of Saturday night in Edmonton had many bad phone calls, including this one:

I don't like to blame refs for things, but this is a terrible call in all respects. It is clear Yamamoto holding Fabbro's stick while he tries to disconnect and defend Klefbom

– ryan (@AngryPredsFan) 9 February 2020

More about this development later …

Get them numbers

.929 – The saving percentage of Juuse Saros over his last six games. He has built a record of 4-2-0 at that time.

300 – individual shot attempts by Roman Josi on equal strength this season, nearly 100 more than his next teammate (Mattias Ekholm – 208). Josi is also only 29 attempts away from the NHL lead in the category (Max Pacioretty – 329).

1102 – equally powerful minutes from Roman Josi, good for 5th in the competition. He also played one game less than Thomas Chabot, who leads the NHL with 1232 minutes.

21 – penalties drawn by Matt Duchene, who leads the Preds and is in sixth place in the NHL.

Let’s do that hockey

Monday, February 10 @ Vancouver Canucks (21:00; FS-TN)

@ Vancouver Canucks (21:00; FS-TN) Thursday, February 13 vs New York Islanders (19:00; FS-TN)

vs New York Islanders (19:00; FS-TN) Saturday, February 14 @ St. Louis Blues (14:00; FS-TN)

@ St. Louis Blues (14:00; FS-TN) Sunday, February 15 vs St. Louis Blues (5:00 PM; NBCSN)

Last thought

If you saw the Nashville Predators lose to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, you probably noticed one thing: terrible officers.

Look, in reality there are only a handful of games every year that suffer so much from bad performance. There are many bad phone calls throughout the year. But only a few times does it get so bad that the outcome of the game is affected.

The loss of Saturday for the Oilers is certainly an example of this.

First there was a fake attack on Dante Fabbro, which led to a power-goal by Oilers late in the 2nd period. Then an incredible embellishment on Mikael Granlund canceled what should have been a Nashville power game with the match in the 3rd period. Then a weak call for interference on Jarred Tinordi led to the leading goal of Leon Draisaitl in the 3rd period. Oh and throw another weak call on Granlund, this time for stumbling, to finish it.

The Predators had no chance against this officiating crew, lost 3-2 and missed two important points in the play-off race.

If you want to hear more thoughts about NHL officers, check out this week’s Preds NashCast. Link and I have a lot to say on the subject in the “Dumbest Thing in Hockey Right Now” segment.

We also talk about the new look of John Hynes top six, and the improved game of Mikael Granlund and Juuse Saros. It is worth listening to, watch it on Soundcloud (linked above), iTunes (link) and Spotify (link). We record every two weeks, with more frequent episodes to come as the Nashville Predators approach the playoffs.

– Statistics via Hockey-Reference.com and Natural Stat Trick. Featured image via Christopher Hanewinckel / USA TODAY Sport –

