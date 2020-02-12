Advertisement

A senior adviser to Mike Bloomberg arrived at Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday and gave examples of his father’s “racism and bigotry” after the president’s eldest son shared a clip of the former mayor of New York City, in which he shared his controversial “Stop and Frisk” police defended strategy.

In a thread posted on Twitter yesterday afternoon, Tim O’Brien described President Donald Trump as an “extremely hateful racist” and said his boss Bloomberg was not “in the same category” as the commander in chief.

Before and during his presidency, he gave examples of how Trump is “racist” towards colored people on Capitol Hill and in other parts of the world.

Advertisement

The senior advisor’s criticism of the president came shortly after a 2015 Bloomberg clip defending Stop and Frisk and “all cops” appearing in minority neighborhoods, making the hashtag #BloombergIsRacist a trend.

President Trump speaks to reporters after he signed the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act on February 11, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

A copy of the speech by Podcaster Benjamin Dixon from the Aspen Institute of the Democratic presidential candidate has so far received more than seven million views.

In the clip of his speech, one hears Bloomberg say, “Ninety-five percent of your murders and murderers and murder victims go with a MO. You can simply take the description, Xerox, and pass it on to all the bulls. They are male minorities, 15 to 25.”

He also said, “One of the unintended consequences is that people say, ‘Oh my god, you’re arresting children for marijuana, they’re all minorities.’ Yes, that’s right, why? Because we sent all the cops to the neighborhood of the minorities. Yes, that’s right.

Controversial Mike Bloomberg Stop and Frisk Comments Resurface

Continue reading

“Why did we do that? Because there is all the crime. And the first thing you can do for people is to prevent them from being killed.”

After the sound reappeared, the president’s eldest son tweeted a clip of the conversation with the hashtag #BloombergIsARacist.

In response to the post, O’Brien tweeted, “Your father is the most open and blatant racist and fanatic of the modern Presidency, and nothing – absolutely nothing – in Mike Bloomberg’s background puts him in the same category as your father.”

He made several allegations and examples of President Trump’s racism in the past, including his support for the conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was incorrectly not born in the United States.

O’Brien also noted that the Commander-in-Chief banned seven Muslim majority countries when he took office and urged American Democratic Congress women to return to the “totally broken and crime-ridden places” where they came from. “

1 / x: Omg! Your father is the most open and blatant racist and fanatic of the modern Presidency, and nothing – absolutely nothing – in the background of Mike Bloomberg puts him in the same category as your father. But let’s count the ways: https: //t.co/QdlKVOffGx https://t.co/dzm6DzPKRw

– Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

“Mike Bloomberg has apologized and will continue to apologize for Stop and Frisk,” added O’Brien. “It was wrong and he stuck to it for too long. But it hardly defines the entirety of his work with people of color and the broad policy he continues to pursue to empower people of color.”

“Still waiting for your father to apologize for the racism and bigotry he visited during his presidency – and decades earlier – inside and outside the color communities,” added the advisor.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comments on O’Brien’s posts and will update this article with every response. The Bloomberg 2020 campaign was also contacted to comment on the Aspen Institute 2015 lecture.

In a statement released yesterday, Bloomberg said he inherited the stop-and-frisk policy when he became mayor of New York City. However, he admitted that she was “overused” to stop the gun crime and said he should have acted “faster and earlier”.

Advertisement