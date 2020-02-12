Advertisement

A senior adviser to Mike Bloomberg arrived at Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday and gave examples of his father’s “racism and bigotry” after the president’s eldest son shared a clip of the former mayor of New York City, in which he shared his controversial “Stop and Frisk” police defended strategy.

In a thread posted on Twitter yesterday afternoon, Tim O’Brien described President Donald Trump as an “extremely hateful racist” and said his boss Bloomberg was not “in the same category” as the commander in chief.

Before and during his presidency, he gave examples of how Trump is “racist” towards colored people on Capitol Hill and in other parts of the world.

The senior advisor’s criticism of the president came shortly after a 2015 Bloomberg clip defending Stop and Frisk and “all cops” appearing in minority neighborhoods, making the hashtag #BloombergIsRacist a trend.

President Trump speaks to reporters after he signed the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act on February 11, 2020 in Washington, DC.
A copy of the speech by Podcaster Benjamin Dixon from the Aspen Institute of the Democratic presidential candidate has so far received more than seven million views.

In the clip of his speech, one hears Bloomberg say, “Ninety-five percent of your murders and murderers and murder victims go with a MO. You can simply take the description, Xerox, and pass it on to all the bulls. They are male minorities, 15 to 25.”

He also said, “One of the unintended consequences is that people say, ‘Oh my god, you’re arresting children for marijuana, they’re all minorities.’ Yes, that’s right, why? Because we sent all the cops to the neighborhood of the minorities. Yes, that’s right.

