Audio from Mike Bloomberg The defense of the stop and police control against minorities gives hope to the President and fires a particularly rich shot President Trump,

The audio is said to come from a speech by the former Mayor of New York, which he made for the Aspen Institute in 2015. There he discussed police attacks on minorities and said it was the best way to get weapons off the streets.

Bloomberg said, “95% of your murders, murderers, and murder victims fit on a MO. You can just take the description, Xerox, and give it to all the cops. They are male, minority, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that is true in practically every city. “

The billionaire went on to explain that the majority of police officers are based in the neighborhood of minorities, “because there is all the crime there. And if you get the guns out of the children’s hands, you have to throw them against the wall and search them.” He said the best way to stop children from carrying guns is because they don’t want to break.

Of course, the democratic candidate for Prez is being impaled on social media … and that includes an attitude of the Commander-in-Tweet. Earlier Tuesday, President Trump released the audio entitled “WOW. BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!” Retweeted.

If you find that hypocritical, it seems to be for someone in the White House who may have reminded Prez Trump of his immigration policy, or for the fact that he himself publicly supported “stop & frisk”. The tweet was deleted.

We took care of Bloomberg’s campaign … not a word back.

