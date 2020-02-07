Advertisement

New York technocrat Mike Bloomberg Pours more money down the drain of his $ 13,000 copper bathtub. Bloomberg has reportedly spent more than $ 300 million on his long-running, late-starting presidential candidacy on a number of advertising media, and has boosted spending after the Democratic Iowa disaster left him with what he sees as a legitimate shot. In addition, his campaign has found a whole new way to burn money outside of traditional commercials, and it might be the next Flat Tummy Co. can make.

If you have 1,000 to 100,000 followers, figures that turn a Twitter or Instagram user into a “micro-influencer,” you can also swim in that sweet, sweet Bloomberg money. But don’t expect the kind of salary he gives to campaign executives – a Daily Beast report on Friday found that the former mayor of New York is offering influencers a fixed amount of $ 150 for original content, asking them to explain why “Mike Bloomberg is the eligible candidate who can rise above the battle, work across the aisle, making ALL Americans feel heard and respected. “

The field – posted on Tribe, a pipeline service from brand to influencer that connects nearly 70,000 wannabe social media stars with opportunities to make money – makes a moderate, post-partisan call for potential Bloomberg collabs: “Are you sick of the chaos & fighting overshadow the issues that are most important to us? Please state your opinion or for photos with still images, add text about why you support Mike. “The copy of the Bloomberg campaign contains a mandate for all merged photos and videos with good lighting, the use of the phrase” we need a change in government, “And for influencers to be” honest, passionate and … yourself “to be while refraining from expletives, occurring in any state of undressing, or being” openly negative. ” The Bloomberg campaign reserves the right to re-post content on one of the campaign pages.

The entire game is reminiscent of the reach of the Bloomberg campaign to parody on Twitter account El Bloombito, run by Rachel Figueroa, a 33-year-old mother from Staten Island who has garnered a respectable following from mocking Bloomberg’s cringey attempts to speak Spanish. Shortly after the start of his campaign, a tech company within the Bloomberg umbrella reached for Figueroa, she said, and asked her to collaborate with the “to create content” campaign. She refused. “I think they are trying to have some control over the content of El Bloombito,” she told Gothamist, adding that Bloomberg’s candidacy has “withheld” her.

So far the social media arm of the Bloomberg campaign has produced some bizarre initiatives, including followers showing how many batteries he can fit in his mouth, eating a bowl of Big Gay Ice Cream on camera with a huge spoon and photoshopping of it candidate’s face on a meatball. At the request of journalists in January, the Bloomberg campaign declared their high social media by saying, “Our social team is trying something fun.”

His efforts to make it happen Mike Gravel nevertheless, Bloomberg’s super power in this election cycle is his wallet; he earned $ 10 million with a Super Bowl ad and developed his campaign to 2,100 employees in 40 states in just a few weeks by offering a competitive wage. Many assumed that his campaign would be a fluke, but if Joe Biden continues his dive, Bloomberg looks more and more viable. He got nowhere near the top of the polls in Iowa, and he doesn’t gauge the top five in the upcoming New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada contests, but national polls show him sitting comfortably in fourth place with a RealClearPolitics average of 10.6%. If he attracts some of the moderate voters fleeing the sinking ship from Biden, his numbers may continue to rise.

