MERRIMACK, New Hampshire – Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the most votes in the small community of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.

Bloomberg won two enrollment votes in the Democratic Party area code and defeated Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who had one vote; and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also had a vote.

Bloomberg received the only Republican vote.

Bloomberg wins the Republican and Democratic primary in Dixville Notch. “First in the Nation” #democracy pic.twitter.com/X6YoaqOrSt

– Kevin Roden (@KevinRoden) February 11, 2020

The billionaire is not present in the New Hampshire area code, but can be seen in television advertising that he has bought and that is being distributed to local media markets. He also appears in national polls that show he has risen to third place due to high advertising spending, and in part due to the sentiment of primary democratic voters that current leaders in general elections may be weak.

National @ Reuters / @ Ipsos survey (2 / 6-10):

Sanders 20%

Biden 17%

Bloomberg 15%

Warren 11%

Buttigieg 8%

Yang 5%

Toilet 3%

– Political polls (@Politics_Polls) February 10, 2020

Bloomberg has also been frequently criticized by Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) who have spoken out against the influence of billionaires in politics.

The results in Dixville Notch are not particularly good for predicting nationwide results or party proposals. Bernie Sanders won at Dixville Notch in 2016 and also won the state, but lost the nomination. Ohio Governor John Kasich won Dixville Notch in 2016, but Donald Trump won both the state and the GOP nomination – and eventually the presidency itself.

In another early result, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) won the democratic primary school in Hart’s location:

Hart’s Location, New Hampshire votes:

Amy Klobuchar: 6

Elizabeth Warren: 4th

Andrew Yang: 3

Bernie Sanders: 2nd

Joe Biden: 1

Tulsi Gabbard: 1

Tom Steyer: 1 @ MSNBC

– Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1) February 11, 2020

President Donald Trump won with 15 votes, which is 75% of the Republican vote, at Hart’s location.

According to MSNBC, Millsfield, New Hampshire also chose Klobuchar, while the Republicans there supported Trump against former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld with 16-1.

Most polls in New Hampshire open on Tuesday morning at 7:00 p.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. ET.

