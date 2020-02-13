Skip Iowa and New Hampshire? Don’t worry about debates? multi-billionaire Michael BloombergHis late entry into the busy 2020 race and his Super Tuesday strategy, which was met with great skepticism, looks more forward-looking now that moderate Democrats are divided and are increasingly desperate for a savior. “I now feel a momentum shift to Bloomberg,” representative Lou Correa, a Joe Biden advocate, Politico said.

The bleak early displays of Biden have opened a window for other moderates to make their move: Pete Buttigieg has risen to the top of the rankings, sipping on the heels of progressive pacesetting Bernie Sanders; Amy Klobuchar has gained strength since New Hampshire; and Tom Steyer has set his sights on South Carolina, where the former vice president has deployed what is left of his hope for 2020.

But Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City and media magnate with unlimited resources and a willingness to spend billions to sit down Donald Trump, can benefit the most from the stumbling blocks of Biden. While Buttigieg and Klobuchar are fighting out for the chance to represent the moderate wing against Sanders, Bloomberg is steadily building on momentum, saturating the market with ads, crawling under the skin of Trump and rolling out recommendations almost every day – including from three members of the Congress Black Caucus Wednesday, who suggested that he had passed Biden as the candidate for eligibility. “There are a number of (candidates) who are ideological where I am”, representative Gregory Meeks, a senior member of the CBC, told Politico. “But I also had to add to that selectability. And that is a great consideration that we must make because you can have the best ideology, but if you are not eligible, where are we? “

“We have to win,” Meeks added, reflecting the party’s fear that a Sanders nomination could give Trump in the White House for another four years and possibly the prospects of Democrats in the downward vote in November. “If Bernie Sanders were at the top of the ticket, we would endanger the house,” representative Cedric Richmond, former chairman of the CBC and national co-chairman of Biden, told the New York Times. “We would not get the senate back.”

But who takes on the moderate cloak? Buttigieg, the 37-year-old whose senior position served as mayor of a small town in Indiana? Klobuchar, who was stuck in the figures for the polls in New Hampshire? Biden, the man who says he is uniquely qualified to beat Trump but has not finished higher than the fourth? Bloomberg clearly sees an opportunity here. In an approach suitable for a technocrat, he is essentially looking for the most important, according to Politico, focused on a handful of states with high deputies where he gauges well: Arkansas (31 delegates); Florida (219); Missouri (68); North Carolina (110); Texas (228); and California (415). He drops huge amounts of money: on staff and resources, on TV ads and on Facebook ads, where Trump has long been dominating. And he tries to overcome his stodgy public image with the help of a meme army and through well-organized campaign events that seemingly designed to convince voters that living under a rich technocrat might not be so bad. “I think it’s stylish,” a supporter told the Times during a full campaign rally drink station in Philadelphia and a selection of cheesesteaks, hoagies, and brie-and-fig entrees. “I feel like it’s a nightclub here. This is what he needs to get people going.”

