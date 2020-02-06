Advertisement

The United States condemned Pakistan on Wednesday for failing to protect the religious freedom of its minorities, which in this case include Hindus, as it has created an alliance of “like-minded partners who value international religious freedom for everyone fight for it “.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke during the establishment of the 27-nation International Religious Freedom Alliance.

“We condemn terrorists and violent extremists who target religious minorities, whether they are Yazidis in Iraq, Hindus in Pakistan, Christians in northeastern Nigeria or Muslims in Burma,” said Pompeo.

The U.S. top diplomat’s statement was released after India amended a citizenship law to grant citizenship to migrants from six minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who entered the country after December 31, 2014.

Reports of the destruction of Hindu religious sites and frequent cases of forced conversion of Hindu girls for marriage are common in Pakistan.

“We condemn blasphemy and apostasy laws that punish soul affairs. We condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s hostility to all faiths. We know that some of you have braved the Chinese pressure by declaring your willingness to be part of this alliance, and we thank you for it, ”said Pompeo.

Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Israel, Ukraine, the Netherlands and Greece are among the prominent countries that are joining the alliance.

“Defending the right of everyone to live their lives according to their conscience is one of the top priorities of this government,” said Pompeo in his speech.

“Indeed, we must reaffirm this truth and fight for it more than ever. Today, more than eight out of ten people in the world live where they cannot freely practice their faith, ”he said.

A senior official from the State Department said participating countries should discuss the areas on which they will focus.

“The areas will include topics such as technology and religious oppression, blasphemy and apostasy laws, for example. The toolbox will include things like whether declarations are made, actions that can take place in international bodies that can bring the group together and hopefully leave them behind, opportunities for sanctions to be taken, ”said the official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was a consensual body. Every nation is not obliged to join each of the points that come up.

“But if countries look at it and say that we are interested in it, they can join in. And if they decide, look, that is not what we are interested in, they will not, and there is no penalty or foul for participation or non-participation, ”said the official.

(With PTI inputs)

