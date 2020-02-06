Advertisement

Play video content

Exclusive

@LionsShareNews

Advertisement

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says he makes sure his tax problems are behind him … by leaving things to the professionals.

The Sitch was in LAX on Wednesday night with his “Jersey Shore” star Deena – who was all masked to protect himself from the corona virus – when asked about his first tax season since he was released from prison.

Mike says everything will be up to date this time – sure, he won’t take any chances land behind bars again for tax evasion.

Speaking of possibly ending up behind bars … Mike and Deena also touched the turbulent times between her boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. and his baby mom, Jen Harley,

They both agree that no matter what happens, they have Ronnie’s back and they’re looking for him, and Mike adds … “The comeback is bigger than the setback.”

Back Grid

As we reported … Ronnie and Jen are involved in a bad thing domestic violence case, but he wasn’t stopped in Miami last weekend from leaving the club at 6 a.m. with 2 hot chicks.

I guess that’s part of the comeback.

Advertisement