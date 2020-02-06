Advertisement

Head coach of Tennessee Titans, Mike Vrabel, issued a statement about hiring Jim Haslett, the coach of the inside line backers.

The newest addition to the Tennessee Titans coaching staff is the experienced coach Jim Haslett, who will take on the duties of the internal linebackers coach for the 2020 season.

The position has been vacant since former inside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie left the team to join the Detroit Lions coaching staff.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, who played under Haslett when he was the defensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1997 to 1999, published a statement about hiring his former coach, according to ESurr’s Turron Davenport.

“Adding quality coaches to our employees has always been my priority in the ability to teach, develop and inspire,” said Titans coach Mike Vrabel in a statement. “I’ve known Jim (Haslett) since my rookie season in Pittsburgh and was impressed by how he taught and developed the players on our defense. During his career he has experience and success as a head coach, defensive coordinator and line boss coach. “

Haslett brings a lot of NFL experience to the Titans, as he has been defensive coordinator for 12 years and head coach for another six years. His last job was from 2016 to 2018 with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was also the internal linebackers coach.

Davenport also points out that Haslett’s experience will be important to Vrabel, as the Titans head coach will play on the defensive side of the ball next season.

Haslett can also be Vrabel’s extra eyes and ears during the game day on top of the internal linebackers coach, which will be important if Vrabel stares into a game sheet.

As far as the internal linebackers coach is concerned, Haslett will take up a job where he will coach a talented group.

Jayon Brown has already established himself as one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL, while Rashaan Evans has taken a step in the right direction in 2019. Both players still need to grow a lot, but the sky is the limit for how good they are could be.

In addition to those two, David Long also looked like a promising young linebacker last season and really shone in the divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Haslett will now also play a major role in the development of those three players.

