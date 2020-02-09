Advertisement

The Doors grabbed a lot of top-class talent, including Miley Cyrusto help them celebrate a milestone in music – and it seems they rocked too hard … because the sirens had to respond.

The legendary rock band played at the Sunset Marquit Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday evening, where designer John Varvatos and photographer Timothy White performed together with Jack Daniel’s sponsor. It was all in honor of the Morrison Hotel’s 50th anniversary.

It is The Doors’ fifth album, and it has fundamentally changed music – and further consolidated the band’s legacy in rock. Morrison was also considered a return to form.

By the way, this legendary photo, which was used for the album cover of ‘Morrison Hotel’, was taken by the great Henry Diltz. Just a funny fact – he did a full shoot of the boys back then.

Anyway, it seems that the album has made a huge impact on some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Dennis Quaid. Jonathan Galecki and Michael Bolton … all of which appeared to pay homage to TD. Some of them even played with The Doors themselves – especially with Doors guitarists Robby warriorwho jam with everyone.

All acts were accompanied by the House Band, the Tangeirs Blues Band. Then came Miley’s final appearance, which we found to be fantastic … but also a bad omen.

The fire department came out and turned the whole thing off – apparently it was too full. Show classic doors !!!

