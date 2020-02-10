Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth both attended the WME pre-Oscars party, but reportedly avoided each other.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were at the same event on Friday, but they made sure that they did not intersect at the location. According to one source, the exes ‘stayed away from each other’.

“Liam left when Miley and her parents arrived,” the insider told us Weekly.

Cyrus reportedly spent time with her father Billy Ray and mother Tish Cyrus. Chris Hemsworth’s brother seemed fine and was not upset, while according to the witness Cyrus and her family also seemed fine. However, they only chose to keep their distance from each other.

“Miley’s parents remained separated from Liam and hung around in the back part of the party,” the source continued. “They avoided him, but it looked like they didn’t have any beef. Miley didn’t seem to be bothered by the fact that Liam was there because he left just after she came in. Liam has no bad feelings for Miley, he just wants move on with his life. He is happy with Gabriella [Brooks]. “

An insider already revealed in December that Hemworth had happily passed from his failed marriage to Cyrus. He already felt at ease with her current girlfriend. His family also loved Brooks and approved this, which was very important to him.

Hemsworth’s sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, revealed that he was a “little bit down” after his spin-off from Cyrus, which was understandable given that he spent 10 years of his life on it. However, he could handle it well because he was a strong boy. The wife of the “Thor” actor added that Hemsworth “deserves much better.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2019 when they filmed “The Last Song.” They had an on-off, off-again relationship for almost a decade before they decided to exchange “I do’s” in Nashville, Tennessee in December 2018. Their marriage did not last long.

Cyrus was seen in August kissing Kaitlyn Carter while traveling in Italy. A day later, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their divorce. Not long after, they asked for divorce, which ended on January 28. Both will be legally single on February 22.

Liam Hemsworth started about his married life with Miley Cyrus. Pictured: The Hollywood couple participating in the G’Day USA Gala 2019 at 3LABS in Culver City, California on January 26, 2019. Photo: John Sciulli / Getty Images

