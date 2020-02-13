Miley Cyrus The New York Fashion Week came to a standstill with a surprising appearance on the catwalk … thanks to a super-hot ensemble.

Miley closed Marc Jacobs’ runway show in Fall / Winter 2020 in NYC on Wednesday night … much to everyone’s delight. The crowd had no idea they would show up … strutting in a black bra top and pants. She also wore long black leather gloves … not that anyone should remind who is responsible.

Naomi Campbell thought the performance was fire based on the comment she left in Miley’s Instagram post. Hailey Baldwin summed it up in three words. “YUP. STOMP QUEEN.”

That Miley had the honor to end the show shouldn’t come as a surprise. She has known Marc Jacobs since she was 16, starred in his spring / summer 2014 show and worked with him last year for a special hoodie.

Taking New York by storm is the only way to count the days before your official single. As we first reported … Miley and Liam Hemsworthdivorce becomes official on February 22nd.

Cue the band Europe!!!