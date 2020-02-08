Advertisement

An English teacher from Milwaukee High School of the Arts in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was on leave after calling Rush Limbaugh’s recently diagnosed “great” cancer as “painful” and hoped the conservative host would experience a “painful” death.

“(L) imbaugh should have cancer,” Travis Sarandos tweeted. “(I) It’s great that he’s dying, and hopefully it’s as quick as it is painful.”

According to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sarandos, who apparently has since deleted his Twitter account – @travis_MKE – was given leave on Wednesday.

The teacher replied on Twitter to another user who said, “Nobody should ever get cancer” and expressed hope that Limbaugh would “recover quickly” and then work for “affordable health care”.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) informed the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the teacher had not spoken on behalf of the school district, its students, or other MPS staff, and later added that Sarandos was on leave for an investigation.

On Monday, Limbaugh announced on his national radio show that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

President Donald Trump gave the conservative radio host the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday.

Limbaugh was visibly emotional when the President made the announcement shortly before First Lady Melania Trump presented the medal and put it around his neck.

“Tonight is a special man here – loved by millions of Americans – who has just received a level 4 advanced cancer diagnosis,” President Trump said on Tuesday. “This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet.”

“Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless dedication to our country,” added the President when the State of the Union participants gave the radio host a standing ovation.

The Milwaukee Public Schools did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

