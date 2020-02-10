Advertisement

MinibeaMitsumi has launched the industry’s first dustproof and waterproof USB Type-C connector that is certified for Thunderbolt 3 speeds. The connector can be used for a variety of applications that require high bandwidth and reliability in harsh environments.

The MinibeaMitsumi connector of the CAM-L41 series is officially IP68 certified and has a proprietary waterproof structure that allows it to operate for 30 minutes while immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water. The connector is certified for Thunderbolt 3 technology and all of its functions, including a data transfer rate of 40 Gbit / s and the power supply. The company expects to eventually receive certification for the USB4 specification.

There are numerous applications today, even in harsh environments, that use USB-C ports. Examples include industrial PCs, robust PCs, wearables, medical devices, infotainment for motor vehicles, various household appliances and outdoor displays, to name just a few. A number of companies have released IP68 and even IP69K USB-C ports for such applications, but all are only certified to operate at 5 Gbps or 10 Gbps. In contrast, the CAM-L41 is certified for a data rate of 40 Gbit / s and is suitable for applications that require high bandwidth in harsh environments.

The new connectors are now available from MinibeaMitsumi.

Source: MinibeaMitsumi (via PC Watch)

