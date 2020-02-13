OTTAWA –

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has offered to meet three indigenous leaders who say their protests against a pipeline in Northern British Columbia are a volatile situation.

Via Rail has extended train cancellations on major routes in Ontario and Quebec. Passenger and freight transport by rail has been hit particularly hard by the protests, while protesters are setting up barricades on lines in different parts of the country.

Blockade organizers in Canada have said they are in solidarity with those who are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’s and First Nation near Houston, B.C.

The blockades were established after the RCMP issued a court order last week against the heirs of Wet’suwet’s and their supporters, who had blocked the pipeline construction, an important part of a LNG Canada export project for liquefied natural gas from $ 40 billion.

“My request that I kindly ask you to consider is to stop the protest and the barricade of the train tracks as soon as this is possible. As you know, this is a very volatile situation and the safety of all involved is of the utmost importance to me, “Miller said in the email, a copy of which he made public on Thursday morning.

“I hope you agree with this request and that we can meet in the spirit of peace and cooperation that should guide our relationship.”

Miller offered to meet them at a location of your choice.

Miller’s offer comes after the Assembly of First Nations and Opposition Politicians have urged the liberal government to take quicker and more robust action to remove tensions over the pipeline.

Via Rail cancels the service on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes until at least the end of the day on Friday due to a blockage near Belleville, Ont.

Via has also said that a blockade near New Hazelton, B.C., means that normal rail service is interrupted between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Prime Minister Brian Pallister said in Manitoba that the Ministry of Justice will seek a court order to end a railway blockade west of Winnipeg and enforce it within a few days.

Meanwhile, two hereditary leaders of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation have set up a constitutional challenge for fossil fuel projects.

The challenge calls on the Federal Court to declare that Canada has a constitutional obligation to meet international climate change goals that the chiefs claim would cancel the Coastal GasLink line approvals.

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometer route, but the hereditary leaders in the Wet’suwet and First Nation say they have the right to a large part of the country and have that never given up by signing a treaty.

The project cannot be built without their permission, they say, and they have repeatedly went to court to stop it – unsuccessfully.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 13, 2020.

