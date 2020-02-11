Advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice increased legal pressure on local governments on Monday based on “protected area” policies that hinder federal immigration officials. Two new lawsuits were filed and a coordinated messaging campaign launched to highlight President Donald Trump’s election priority.

Attorney General William Barr said law enforcement officers are at risk from this ideologically motivated policy and has sued the state of New Jersey and the County of Seattle for immigration policy that provides protection for immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

The Justice Department said New Jersey violated federal laws by prohibiting state and local law enforcement agencies from illegally disclosing information about U.S. inmates. King County, Washington, has been charged with a policy prohibiting the Department of Homeland Security from using the King County International Airport Boeing Field for deportation flights.

“Today is a significant escalation in the federal government’s efforts to meet the resistance of the protection cities,” Barr said to applause from an audience of National Sheriffs’ Association officials.

Some cities, such as New York, have laws that prohibit the exchange of information with immigration officials. Immigration officials have sent subpoenas to Denver and New York City for information on immigrants about to be released from prison. In New York, the homeland security agency has suspended “Trusted Traveler” programs that accelerate re-entry into the United States under a law that prohibits state officials from sharing vehicle information with immigration officials.

The Attorney General said the Justice Department would “strongly support State Security” to use “all legal means,” including the federal subpoenas, to provide information about suspects who are to be deported.

“This policy is a prime example of a misguided ideology that has prevailed against law enforcement, and it is the public and the police that pay the price,” said Barr.

The government also sued the state of California to block a law that entered into force on January 1 to ban new contracts with profit-making prison companies, including thousands of detention centers that the federal government pays for in the state.

Trump has been trying to punish protective cities since taking office. In 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that such cities would only receive grants if they gave federal immigration services access to prisons and gave notice if someone in the country was illegally released from prison. A federal judge blocked enforcement and the cities received the money.

The U.S. federal authorities have previously filed suits against the State of California for the 2018 Protected Area Act. A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed most of the lawsuit, although Barr said on Monday that he was confident the government would prevail before the Supreme Court.

That hasn’t stopped Trump from criticizing politics and bloodily detailing a few cases where immigrants have committed illegal crimes in the United States. On Monday, Trump told the nation’s governors that it was important for the country to comply with applications for immigration enforcement.

“Jurisdictions that take protective measures and release these criminals instead endanger all Americans,” Trump said. “I know we have different policies, different feelings, and everything else. But the protection cities are a huge problem for us in this country. We have ice-cold killers who don’t want to hand us over, who then flee to communities and who in some cases do tremendous damage. ‘

However, studies have shown that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than US citizens.

The New Jersey Attorney General, Gurbir Grewal, said the Trump administration was sacrificing “public security for political purposes” and it was sad that the Department of Justice “agreed to join this campaign”.

Ahead of the news campaign, a judicial directive calling for “robust local media engagement in each district,” according to interviews and correspondence checked by The Associated Press, caused discomfort among some law firm officials.

Some jurisdictions that do not have shelter cities were reluctant to hold events because they felt the issue was not theirs. Others were concerned that a public announcement could revitalize relationships with local law enforcement agencies that rely on the cooperation of immigrant communities, people familiar with the matter and speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity.

However, officials later sent a note assuring them that they were not required to hold a public event.

Some did: US lawyer Joe Kelly from Nebraska held a press conference to highlight the benefits of local and state law enforcement agencies who work with the federal government to enforce immigration laws. Kelly said public security could be compromised if local officials refused to cooperate.

“Every year, many Americans are victims of illegal aliens crime because certain officials prefer to prioritize their own ideologies over their sworn legal compliance,” said Kelly. “We have none of these problems here in the state of Nebraska.”

In Chicago, prosecutors were planning a tweet, but no press conference. Others across the country posted written statements expressing their support for Barr’s speech.

A joint statement by US lawyers in New York criticized the new state law, which allows immigrants to obtain illegally driving licenses. “Our citizens, legitimate permanent and temporary residents, visitors and undocumented immigrants deserve it better, and they serve and protect them,” the statement said.

Barr also said Monday that federal officials “meticulously reviewed the actions of certain district attorneys who introduced a foreign criminal offense policy to explicitly avoid the” criminal behavior “of these nationals on immigration”.

Barr also highlighted a lawsuit filed a few weeks ago against the California governor and attorney general for a state law that entered into force on January 1 that banned new contracts for profit-making prison companies, including thousands of federally-paid detention centers , The lawsuit, which was filed in the southern district of California, states that the law abuses the constitutional authority of the federal government.

California Governor Gavin Newsom defended the law Monday, saying that for-profit detention facilities “contribute to excessive detention, including those that detain inmates and those that detain immigrants and asylum seekers.”

Associate Press Writer Eric Tucker in Washington; Carolyn Thompson from Buffalo, New York; Ryan Tarinelli in Albany, New York; Martha Bellisle in Seattle; Michael Tarm in Chicago; Michael Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey; Cuneyt Dil in Sacramento, California; and Josh Funk from Omaha, Nebraska contributed to this report.

