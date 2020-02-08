Advertisement

Nashville is a special place for country stars. It is the center of the genre. Nashville is for country music what Hollywood is for movies. It seems that everyone in the industry somehow ends up in Nashville.

Miranda Lambert ended up there after her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015. For Lambert, the city is more than just the most important location for country stars: she found a home there.

Nashville helped heal Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Advertisement

After her messy divorce from Shelton, Lambert wanted to get away from everything that had to do with the life they lived together. The two spent their four-year marriage in Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma. When it was over, she went to Nashville.

Lambert recently played a concert in the city, where she opened about how important Nashville became for her healing. It sounds like the city was where it had always been intended.

According to Lambert: “I feel that Nashville is somewhere you can go if you have to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I’ve spent a lot of time here on highs and lows … I’ve had a hard time in my life. “

In Nashville, Lambert found artistic support and was able to make the best music of her career.

Miranda Lambert was in a dark place after her divorce from Blake Shelton

Apparently her relationship with Shelton Lambert provided a lot of material for her music.

The two were surrounded by drama from start to finish. They met while Shelton was still married to his ex-wife, and it seemed that Lambert was the reason for Shelton’s marriage breaking up.

They were together for a few years before they got the knot, but as soon as they did, rumors began. For some reason the divorce predicted by gossip magazines for these two nationwide stars were imminent.

It was clearly by no means true. Shelton and Lambert were married for four years. Ultimately, the two are separate ways.

Needless to say, Lambert was a mess when she arrived in Nashville. But as Lambert says, the city had her back.

She shared: “I moved here in the middle of a show in 2015, but I was lifted by people who were like:” We have you, girl. “My friends and my songwriters and my fans and everyone here.”

Miranda Lambert has continued

For Lambert, Nashville is no longer the place where she came across Shelton. Now it’s where she started a new life with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin. According to Lambert, there has been one constant in her life because of her relationship with Shelton, their subsequent divorce and her new marriage: her bond.

Gun Annies consists of two other women except Lambert. Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley came on stage with Lambert in Nashville.

Lambert tried to give the crowd an idea of ​​how much the three experienced together. After all, they have been together for ten years: “And in that decade we have spent a lot of life together. … Three spouses, two ex-spouses. Three babies, a stepchild and 24 animals. “

The stepchild refers to McLoughlin’s baby from a previous relationship. The little boy was born around the time McLoughlin met Lambert. Lambert and her new husband married a year ago, in February 2019. They had been dating for three months.

As for the 24 animals, most of them can be Lambert’s. She is known for being an animal lover. She and McLoughlin live on a ranch with many rescued critters.

Advertisement