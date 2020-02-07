Advertisement

But after August 5th of last year they made themselves known through their calm in the crucial question.

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat Conference faction, led by the Muslim chief cleric of the valley, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, urged people on 9 and 11 February to watch the full closure of the attack on convicted Muhammad Afzal Guru and his mentor Muhammad Maqbool Bhat in Delhi Tihar Prison, seven and 36, remembered years ago, respectively.

In its first statement since August 5, last year – when Jammu and Kashmir were stripped of their special status and split into two Union territories – the alliance of separatist parties urged the people to “stand firm to meet our demand for a solution from Kashmir.” Issue is in accordance with the will of his people, who have invaluable sacrifices on their backs. “This is the” best way “to pay tribute to” our martyrs, “including Guru and Bhat.

The separatist parties and their leaders, including Mirwaiz, decided to completely shut down the government’s steps of August 5, 2019 and related developments. In the past, he and the separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani have made statements on various subjects almost every day, including the “holiness” of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution, even when under house arrest.

Before Friday’s Hurriyat conference, headed by Mirwaiz, the only statement released on his behalf in the past six months was to deny media reports that he had signed a pledge that he would not engage in any political activity The issue will be released after police arrest on the day that Parliament approved the resolution to abolish J & K’s special status under Article 370 and a draft law to split the state into two UTs.

However, his adjutant Syed-ur-Rehman Shams quickly denied this and quoted the political cleric. He said the faction of the Hurriyat conference he headed (Mirwaiz) “sticks to its fundamental stance on Jammu and Kashmir and stands by the people in this unprecedented situation that everyone is facing”.

He had claimed that “all ways of communicating with people were taken from Mirwaiz,” and therefore he was unable to communicate with the outside world.

The silence of the separatist leaders, however, amazed their many followers and even the common Kashmiri.

It is an open secret that it is these separatist leaders who would negotiate in the valley, the reality that was witnessed during the 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2016 riots.

Without any guidance from the mainstream or separatist parties, people in the valley were in a helpless situation.

