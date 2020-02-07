Advertisement

The problem with Birds of Prey is not that it’s just about hating men – all men, every single guy in the movie – the problem is that it’s boring to the point of being stunned.

Listen, I’m not difficult to please. In fact, I’m one of the few people to whom Suicide Squad, the 2016 film that Margot Robbie introduced as Harley Quinn, is the extravagant, hyper-violent nihilist who squeaks with an exaggerated Brooklynese.

Advertisement

Hey, if you don’t accept a film on its own terms, you shouldn’t worry about it. For this reason, I don’t bother to check out most of the animated and fantasy titles. These are terms that I cannot accept. Birds of Prey’s terms are not difficult to figure out. In this #MeToo era where Misandy is acceptable, you know that anyone with a penis will either be a sexist, a sociopath, a rapist, or all three.

What ever. As long as it is done with style and energy … You see, unlike crybaby feminists, I can understand a joke.

No, that’s not the problem. The problems are much deeper. Things like story, character, and monotonous action sequences.

There are also a lot of stupid things. Even for a comic book movie, the amount of fools is often astounding. But let’s start with the story.

Harley broke up with the love of her life, the Joker, and blew up the chemical plant where she met to let the world know that she is no longer Mr. Js – as she calls him – an appendage. She is her own wife now, so take care of Gotham.

Unfortunately, she also announces that she no longer enjoys the protection of the Prince of Crime clown, and this brings out her enemies in droves. And all but one are terrible men.

Nobody has Harley Quinn higher on his shit list than Roman Sionis alias Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), Gotham’s top criminal lord, and of course a terrible man.

At that point the story made sense. But then a diamond is introduced that seems to hold the key to an Asian crime lord’s fortune. There’s a code written in there or something. Roman wants it, and in a ridiculously fictional scene, Harley Quinn talks himself out of certain death by promising to get it back.

Why should Roman trust a nihilistic thief who hates him to regain something valuable that he wants so badly?

It’s just stupid.

However, the diamond is currently chuckling through the gut of Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), the 14-year-old pickpocket who swallowed him and now has a $ 500,000 bounty.

Elsewhere, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) kills all the terrible men who have murdered her family, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) suffers from Roman’s terrible patriarchy as a driver, and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) is suppressed by the terrible patriarchy of the Gotham Police Department, where terrible men do all honor for their work.

Am I doing something by revealing that they will eventually come together as birds of prey to take over the terrible patriarchy and all its terrible men?

The action timeline begins with a jump, a mess, and an obvious attempt to juice a lifeless action. And although I have no evidence, the whole thing stinks of desperate shooting.

In terms of action, our heroines complain about terrible men in between, it’s almost continuous. But because you know the girls will win, there are no real bets, which makes it monotonous and numbing. Even worse, aside from a scene where an inline skater Harley Quinn fights with a lot of horrible men in a raging car, it’s the same over and over again: with a mix of martial arts and some kind of racket, our 105 pound Harley beats easily another * yawning * gang of very fit and capable 200 pound men together – I mean terrible 200 pound men.

Now if you want to talk about stupid …

After watching Harley take on a gang of tall, tough, and terrible men for 90 minutes, we are asked to believe that a 1.25 m (4 foot) Rosie Perez racing towards 60 is one the real challenge for us is Harley.

A little later, the girls are surrounded by an army of terrible men. The girls have no weapons. The first wave of terrible men attacks with automatic weapons. The girls wipe them out easily, but do not use the terrible men’s automatic weapons.

You’re welcome.

Then there is Canary’s superpower, which gives a scream that hits an army of horrible men on the behind. But not Harley, who struts unmoved by the scream.

Then there is this diamond that we were told is the key to everything, a potential that has never been mentioned or uncovered.

Robbie does what she can with what she has given, which is a fairly one-dimensional character best suited for a supporting role. It certainly raises a multitude of one-liners in something more than they deserve.

If you enjoyed Joel Schumacher’s Batman films – Batman Forever (1995) and Batman and Robin (1997) – Birds of Prey is just as crowded and guilty of trying too hard, but with less charismatic stars and far less imaginative.

Birds of Prey is a pretty horrible movie, and it looks pretty horrible, too.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC, Follow his Facebook page Here,

Advertisement