Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who supported President Donald Trump’s conviction in impeachment proceedings against the Senate, benefited from thousands of dollars each time an American worker was fired after his Bain Capital company invested.

Between 1984 and 1999, Mitt Romney was head of Bain Capital, helping to generate huge profits for investors who ultimately bankrupted small and medium-sized American companies and forced them to fire thousands of American workers.

According to a rough estimate by AOL Finance in 2012, Romney earned about $ 20,000 for every American employee who was laid off as a result of Bain Capital’s investments:

Romney himself benefited from his time as a bain capital manager. Although the exact details of his personal finances are not available, News reports estimate his net worth at $ 190-250 million. Much of it comes from bain capital days, Very rough math could suggest that Romney earned up to $ 20,000 per job lost, (Emphasis added)

And today Romney continues to draw millions from bain capital, which is valued at $ 105 billion. In 2011, the New York Times described in detail Romains pension package with Bain Capital that he negotiated before leaving the investment firm.

From 2000 to 2009, Romney benefited from Bain Capitals “four global buyout funds and 18 additional funds, more than twice as many as Mr. Romney last year,” the Times said.

In 2011, Romney reported $ 12.4 million to $ 60.9 million of Bain Capital assets, which corresponds to an income of approximately $ 1.5 million to $ 9.3 million. Ann Romney’s blind confidence also secured the couple at least another $ 4.1 million in proceeds from Bain Capital’s assets.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

