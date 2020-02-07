Advertisement

I recently called my mentor to complain. I told him about things that people had said about me that were not true. I felt that I was so committed to systems that would improve our community and I was still misunderstood.

My mentor Jose Rojas was a spiritual advisor to Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. What he said reminded me that people of integrity don’t just fight for people who agree with them. You fight for the equality of all.

“Heather,” he said, “the leaders are leading. They protect people in their sphere, even if these people disagree with them. The leaders are leading.”

His words flooded me not only with what it meant for my own experience, but also with the questions that troubled me for our country. America, where have all your leaders gone? Where are the people who don’t just stand up for themselves, but for the people who don’t even support them? If you are not a full-fledged Trump supporter in the current political climate, you can no longer be a conservative, and if you have not “woken up” enough for progressives, you cannot sit with them either. Who is willing to take care of people in their sphere, even if these people do not always agree with them? Where are the leaders willing to lead?

In an article published by Annabelle Timsit last September, she cited data from a survey of over 60,000 people in fourteen Member States of the European Union and found that the vast majority of Europeans no longer trust America. The survey asked, “Which side should your country be in a conflict between the United States and Russia?” The majority of respondents said “none”. In Austria, only 4 percent of the population said they would stand up for the United States, despite the high tensions and Europe-wide aversion to Russia. Europeans don’t feel that they can trust America more than Russia. America; Your global partners need leaders who can lead.

A 2018 Pew Research study found that the world’s most dedicated Christians live in Africa and Latin America, although many African and Latin American countries are currently on Trump’s travel ban list. Where is the outcry of Christian support for their international brothers and sisters in Christ? Leaders should lead.

In a tweet from Jon Cooper, leader of the Democratic Coalition, he said: “Nearly 70 percent of the El Salvador migrants and asylum seekers who were deported from the United States were killed, raped or tortured upon returning – often by the same gangs, from which they originally fled. “70 percent of the people who have fled to terrible conditions in their country have experienced unimaginable cruelty since their deportation. Who protects them? Leaders should lead.

The United States was based on religious freedom, and yet in May 2019, 82 percent of Americans told Pew that they believed that Muslims experienced discrimination. Religious freedom cannot only mean freedom of Christianity. Most Christians I know agree that it must be freedom of religious preference for everyone. Christians are stereotypical for the separation of church and state because we understand that leaders should lead. Protecting your religion is protecting my religion.

Another Pew study found that Republicans and Democrats have huge differences in the number of news sources they believe they trust. Of the thirty media outlets, the majority of Republicans said they could only trust seven of them, while the Democrats believed they could trust more than twenty-two. This is a gap that has only widened in five years. No wonder nobody listens to anyone. We don’t even see the same news. Who in both parties will be willing to walk on fuzzy lines for the benefit of all of us? We need leaders who can lead.

This week, President Trump was acquitted of two impeachment lawsuits, despite 55 percent of Americans speaking for his deportation, according to Business Insider. But there was a twist: Republican Senator from Utah, Mitt Romney, crossed the aisle and voted for the president to be convicted by two parties.

Romney said: “The serious question that the constitutional senators have to answer is whether the president has committed such an extreme and immense act that he comes to the level of” high crime and misdemeanor “… Yes, he did. “

Romney gave his belief a reason why he chose to be the only Republican to vote for Trump’s removal. The fallout from Romney’s decision is certainly not over. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted shortly afterwards that Mitt should be banned from the Republican Party. “He is now officially a member of the Resistance and should be expelled …” he said.

Whether you like Romney or not, you have to admit that being willing to stand by your conscience to do what you think is best for your country, even if it may be political suicide for you, took courage. What if Mitt Romney isn’t the remnant of the Republican Party, what if he’s the future? What if his brave move inspires others in the party to stand next to him?

On February 5, Mitt Romney was the only Republican on Wednesday to vote against the interests of his own party – and possibly against his own political future – because he believed that we should act in our interests instead.

Because leaders lead.

Dr. Heather Thompson Day is a communications professor at Colorado Christian University and a member of the Barna Group, an evangelical research institution. You can find her blogging on I’m That Wife.

The views expressed in this article come from the author.

