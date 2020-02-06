Advertisement

As hideous and hideous as Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) business and political career was …

The mercenary carpet in Massachusetts and Utah – a state more than Hillary Clinton.

The miserable insecurity behind a secret Twitter account to assert itself.

The sweaty flip-flops on the biggest issues of our time: public health, gay rights, gun control, abortion.

Richard Grenell was fired for being gay, and the same Richard Grenell Trump was proudly (and rightly so) tasked to be our ambassador to Germany. And my personal favorite …

Willard’s growling dad has problems when it comes to Donald Trump. If Willard doesn’t prevail, Daddy is a “cheater” and a “cheater”. If Willard wants to be the “Secretary of State for Fraud” or needs his political support, Daddy is suddenly “the man who can lead us.” to this better future. “

… Nothing exceeds or will exceed Romney’s voice this week for convicting an innocent man, and only after he has taken the necessary precautions to take advantage of that betrayal immediately to pose as a martyr and have been widely praised by the establishment media to become.

Think about it…

Romney not only voted to convict an innocent man, voted to overthrow a national election and cut the votes of more than 60 million Americans, but the opportunist orchestrated a festival for himself beforehand, a digital ticker tape parade in honor of his courage, virtue and holiness, with his former abusers in the far left Atlantic Magazine and a nationwide television interview with anti-trump Chris Wallace.

Why would a man of character do something like that?

Wouldn’t it be a real man with character who let the vote and his spoken word speak for themselves?

Wouldn’t a real man of character cast his voice, head bowed, and then, out of respect for his voters, save his interviews for local Utah media to explain himself directly to those he represents?

I think a man with real character would do that. But because Romney is not a man of character, he staged a self-enlargement tour so that he, as the last honorable man, can only pretend to be media that would rave about his betrayal and would never challenge him.

Also, does a man of character appear on national television so that the whole world can climb and nail him on the cross?

Get a load of these quotes from his interview with Wallace on Wednesday. Nobody has to pay tribute to Mitt’s Mighty Moral Courage; As you can see, he takes care of it all by himself …

“The personal consequences, the political consequences that result for me, will be extraordinary.”

“Yes, it will be very lonely. Again, the consequences are significant.… No morning has passed since the beginning of this process on which I slept after 4:00 pm.”

“I was afraid of my responsibility. But I was not ready to give up the responsibility given to me by the constitution or to ignore my conscience for personal and political reasons. I had to follow my conscience.”

“I spoke to my family a lot because this will have consequences – the setback will have consequences not only for me, but also for my family, my wife, my sons, my daughters-in-law, my 24 grandchildren. That’s why the burden was as big as I did, but everyone said you have to do what you think is right. There was no call to retreat, or, yeah, dad, you know, it’s going to be tough. They said: Do what you think is right. “

“But on the other hand it says: Do what you know is right? Do you do what your conscience tells you in your heart? Do you stick to the oath you swore to God? And I believe in God and I believe that it is my responsibility to do that first to leave all other consequences behind. “

“I have broad shoulders to survive personal changes in my career, in politics, or in any other way. What I don’t have is the ability to ignore my conscience.”

“So the burden was as big as I did, but everyone said you had to do what you thought was right. There was no call to withdraw, or, yeah, dad, you know, it’s going to be tough. She said: do what you think is right. “

Let’s just say he’s not Thomas More.

You know, it’s one thing to be flat and simulate the gerbil of a man who thinks he’s a lion. Sitting on a jury and voting for the judgment of an innocent man to strengthen your own ego is quite another matter.

Whether it’s impeachment or your local courthouse, there is no greater responsibility for an American than the responsibility of a lawyer, the responsibility to judge others. To abuse and exploit this responsibility for your personal benefit … Well, there are simply no words.

And of course Trump is innocent, and of course Romney knows that.

First of all, we know that Ukraine had no idea that the aid had been interrupted, which means that a lawyer could never be convicted of extortion or bribery.

We also know that at worst, Joe and Hunter Biden’s behavior in Ukraine was criminal and at best corrupt, which means that Trump was responsible for asking the Ukrainian government to investigate. Listen, I have no doubt Trump was thrilled to discover that a potential political opponent had compromised himself in this way, but there can be no doubt that Trump’s request was justified.

What a mean man Mitt Romney is, a really mean man.

