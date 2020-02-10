Advertisement

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who voted last week for President Trump’s conviction for abuse of power, said Sunday he was “tormented” by the responsibility of his decision and said he found “hopeless” hope President Trump not guilty.

In a conversation with KSL’s Sunday edition last weekend, Romney said the president had “committed such an extreme and monstrous act that it rises to the level of high crime and crime,” come (his) way “and announced that he “hoped hopelessly” that he would not blame Trump.

“Well, I took my responsibility exactly as it is set out in the constitution and as the oath I took requires it,” said Romney to KSL’s Doug Wright, quoting his oath before God as a Senate judge again. “

The Utah senator continued to defend his decision and said that he had “carefully studied” the evidence, which led him to vote in favor of the President’s conviction.

“I struggled with the responsibility that would ultimately come to me,” said Romney. “I hoped hopefully that I wouldn’t have to blame him for what had been said.”

“They did not want to provide information to those of us who are responsible for ensuring impartial justice,” Romney said of the refusal to testify additional witnesses.

He also attributed his decision to “family tradition” and quoted his father, whom he described as “a person who stood by his word and did exactly what he thought was right, regardless of the consequence.”

“And that’s a family tradition that I really appreciate,” he said.

“I thought I was doing exactly what I swore to do,” he added.

Romney’s decision to sentence the president earned him high praise from high-profile Democrats, including Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who praised her colleague’s “courage” during Friday’s New Hampshire democracy debate.

“There was a lot of courage you saw from very few people,” said Klobuchar. “There was courage from Doug Jones, our Alabama friends, who made this tough choice. It was courage from Mitt Romney who made a very, very difficult choice. “:

Amy Klobuchar knocks on the idea of ​​being a “cool newcomer”: “We have a newcomer in the White House and see where she took us. I think experience is a good thing.” https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cqusxWYJfl

– ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Since then, Trump has beaten Romney up for his decision and launched a devastating video criticizing the “slick, secret” legislator. During the prayer breakfast last week, the President also clinked glasses in Romney.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify what they know is wrong,” he said.

However, Romney does not back off his decision and explains to the Sunday edition: “I hope (Trump) will recognize that there are lines that some people think he has crossed.”

“I am one of them,” he added.

