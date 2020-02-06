Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest son of President Donald Trump, tweeted on Wednesday that Senator Mitt Romney should be expelled from the Republican Party because of his vote to convict Trump for abuse of power.

“He was too weak to beat the Democrats, so he joins them now,” tweeted Trump Jr .. “He is now officially a member of the Resistance and should be excluded from the @GOP.”

Advertisement

Mitt Romney is bitter forever that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats, so he’s joining them now.

He is now officially a member of the resistance and should be excluded from the @GOP.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Trump Jr.’s tweet came after Romney announced that he would vote to condemn the president for abuse of power during the Senate impeachment process.

The younger Utah senator said Wednesday that Trump’s attempts to withhold military aid from Ukraine in the hope that the country would investigate former Vice President Joe Biden would be a “destructive” attack on the constitution.

The House of Representatives passed two impeachment proceedings against the President in December, one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction to Congress.

Despite Romney’s vote, the Republican Senate cleared him of both charges, as other moderate senators such as Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) had announced they would vote for Trump.

Romney was already having a backlash in his own party when members of the American Conservative Union decided not to invite him to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this year.

Advertisement