Mitt “Pierre Delecto” Romney is showered with “strange new respect” by the media after voting with the Democrats on the Trump charges.

Thanks to Mitt, the Democrats can claim that their impeachment process was “non-partisan”. Anyone who has followed Mitt’s career could have seen this betrayal coming. This isn’t the first time he’s behaving like a bitter, hypocritical weasel about Donald Trump.

Four years ago, Romney decided to use his clout as a Republican Party candidate for 2012 to bring the media to Salt Lake City to hear his thoughts on the 2016 race a few days before the crucial Michigan area code. But Mitt didn’t use his encore on the national stage to support a candidate. No. He just wanted the whole world to give him an 18-minute speech that damnedly throws his party’s leader, Donald Trump, back in the sand.

If his anti-Trump celebration helped Hillary Clinton, Romney and the GOP establishment didn’t care. By then, they had already written Trump off. You’d rather lose than win with him. As I wrote at the time, Mitt Romney was the St. George of the GOP establishment that was sent out to kill the Trump dragon.

He then failed, but has been trying since then. Today was just the latest and most outrageous attempt.

But long before Romney stabbed Trump in the back, he stabbed the working-class voters that Trump brought to the Republican Party.

First, let’s remember that Romney largely lost the 2012 elections because he couldn’t win the white voters of the working class.

It wasn’t an accident. It was intentional. A report published by Matthew Continetti in the Washington Free Beacon in August 2012 outlined Obama’s campaign “Suppressing Voters” “to disillusion white voters without degrees in the Rust Belt and Mountain West.” Obama calculated that these working-class voters would make Romney president. If they voted Republicans with the same 30-point lead as 2010, but were demoralized and alienated by the GOP candidate, they would hand over the election to Obama by giving them just suspend.

And that’s exactly what happened. It was not very difficult to turn working-class voters against the “King of Bain”, the man who perfected the art of leveraged buyouts who exploited industrial cities across America.

Romney did his best to reformulate as a venture capitalist, but the real business of the company he co-founded, Bain Capital, was private equity.

Bain killed its shareholders by buying up American companies, debiting them, bankrupting them, closing their factories, and shipping these jobs overseas. Unfortunately for the GOP establishment, the American electorate is a libertarian think tank revered in the church by Ayn Rand.

Let’s take a look at the billions that Bain made of American misery. Here are five examples that Lauren Bloom points to in a 2012 article on TheStreet.com:

American block & paper: Bain invested $ 5 million in the small paper company in 1992 and reportedly received $ 100 million in dividends for the investment. AMPAD went bankrupt in 2000 and dismissed 385 employees.

Bain invested $ 5 million in the small paper company in 1992 and reportedly received $ 100 million in dividends for the investment. AMPAD went bankrupt in 2000 and dismissed 385 employees. Dade Behring: Bain Capital invested $ 415 million in a leveraged buyout in 1994, borrowed another $ 421 million, and eventually went away with $ 1.78 billion. Dade filed for bankruptcy in 2002 and 2,000 workers lost their jobs.

Bain Capital invested $ 415 million in a leveraged buyout in 1994, borrowed another $ 421 million, and eventually went away with $ 1.78 billion. Dade filed for bankruptcy in 2002 and 2,000 workers lost their jobs. DDI Corporation: Bain Capital reportedly invested $ 46.3 million in 1997, achieved a profit of $ 85.5 million and additional administration fees of $ 10 million. When the company later went bankrupt, 2,100 employees were laid off.

Bain Capital reportedly invested $ 46.3 million in 1997, achieved a profit of $ 85.5 million and additional administration fees of $ 10 million. When the company later went bankrupt, 2,100 employees were laid off. GS International: In a slightly less profitable transaction, Bain Capital invested $ 60 million in 1993 and received dividends of $ 65 million. This company also went bankrupt in 2002 and 750 workers lost their jobs.

In a slightly less profitable transaction, Bain Capital invested $ 60 million in 1993 and received dividends of $ 65 million. This company also went bankrupt in 2002 and 750 workers lost their jobs. Stage stores: Bain invested $ 5 million in the company’s purchase and went public in the mid-1990s, receiving $ 100 million from stock offers. An insolvency application was filed in 2000 and 5,795 workers are said to have been dismissed.

Of course, the Democrats ran one advertisement after another, showing the working-class Americans who lost their jobs to get Mitt dirty when their factories were closed and shipped to China. After seeing these ads, nothing could get me to vote for this globalist plutocrat who had destroyed the towns in the rust belt of my childhood. Fortunately, I now live in a very blue California. My refusal to vote Mitt had no effect on Obama’s later win.

If demonizing Bain Capital wasn’t enough to bring Romney to a standstill in the eyes of working class voters in 2012, his 47 percent comment was just the ticket. Wasting half of the electorate – a group of fixed income seniors, active military, and Worker-Reagan Democrats – as freeloaders who don’t contribute to the country isn’t just bad retail policy. It is downright insulting.

Ironically, the Americans who sent Donald Trump to the White House in 2016 were the same voters that Mitt Romney insulted and repelled in 2012.

The forgotten men and women of the rust belt, who suffered most from globalist vulture capitalists like Romney, became the heart and soul of the MAGA movement.

Voters in Romney’s home state of Michigan rejected him in 2012. You voted for Trump in 2016.

Voters in Wisconsin – home to Mitts’ runner-up Paul Ryan – rejected Romney in 2012. They voted for Trump in 2016.

Romney rejected voters in the coal and steel cities of Pennsylvania in 2012. They voted for Trump in 2016.

Romney voters rejected voters in the mill cities of Ohio in 2012. They voted for Trump in 2016.

Mitt Romney not only lost in 2012. He has shrunk the Republican Party. Trump, on the other hand, brought in a whole group of voters who sat on the sidelines or voted for Democrats.

As the President said last night in his State of the Union address, Trump’s America is in the midst of a “blue collar boom”. The proof is in the pudding. The majority of Americans feel record-breaking optimism about the economy because they experience it. Private payrolls are high. Unemployment is at an all-time low. The U.S. trade deficit has narrowed for the first time in six years, and the deficit with China has decreased nearly 18 percent last year.

We call that “winning”. Mitt doesn’t understand that.

