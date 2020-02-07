Advertisement

In the fragmented year of 1968 – perhaps the last time America was as politically divided as it is today – Mitt Romney was in France and went door to door to win converts to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This period is usually seen as a strange footnote in the biography of a man who later became a millionaire advisor, Massachusetts governor, and candidate for the Republican president. But three lessons Romney learned as a 21-year-old Mormon missionary in France largely explain why today’s Utah senator was the first member of this chamber in US history to vote this week condemn a person and eliminate President of his own party.

Romney managed to convert all two Frenchmen in thirty months through this predominantly Roman Catholic country, from Bordeaux to Paris to the northern port city of Le Havre. But the many doors he had closed in front of his eyes cemented his commitment to his Mormon faith and taught him that he could hold onto it even when faced with rejection.

When Romney spoke at the Senate Fountain this week and explained why he couldn’t ignore his conclusion that Donald Trump had been unforgivably abusive in the Ukraine scandal, it was evident that he had learned long ago that religious belief was steadfastness may require to withstand public contempt. “I am aware that there are people in my party and state who will vigorously reject my decision, and I am vehemently denounced in some areas,” Romney predicted. “I am sure that the President and his followers will hear ill-treatment. Does anyone seriously believe that I would agree to these consequences, except for the inevitable belief that my oath before God has required me to do so?”

During his stay in France, Mitt also learned that his father, George Romney, had lost his offer to Richard Nixon for the 1968 GOP presidential nomination. The then governor of Michigan, the older Romney, paid the price for his confused campaign and the waffling in the Vietnam War, which he had originally supported as a result of the military “brainwashing”. But even in his party, which started in 1964, he had bravely opposed a hard right turn when he made a speech at the Republican Congress denouncing extremism and hostility to the civil rights embodied by Barry Goldwater.

When the father stopped the race, he wrote a letter to his son in France. “Your mother and I are not personally concerned,” read the letter that Mitt Romney recited decades later in memory of reporter Karen Tumulty, and which she recalled in a Washington Post column this week. “We didn’t go into it because we wanted to be in office, but simply because we thought that if we didn’t offer our service, we wouldn’t feel right under the circumstances.” Although Romney did not mention his father in his impeachment speech, there is a clear echo of this letter in his statement: “I will tell my children and their children that I have done my duty to the best of my ability and believe that my country has it from expected me. “

The third lesson that Romney may have picked up during his stay in France was embodied by the country’s leader, Charles de Gaulle. In 1968, de Gaulle was still the pre-eminent figure who dominated French politics for two decades and took over the presidency three times during that time, even as he struggled to respond to a youthful uprising similar to the one in the United States. But de Gaulle would never have reached these political heights had it not been for a solitary act of courage in the summer of 1940. Then he was a smooth, little-known military officer who was horrified when Marshal Philippe Petain signaled his attention to a peace suit with Germany. De Gaulle, who was deeply suspicious of Hitler and vehemently protected French national pride, moved to London and declared himself the leader of the French resistance that was practically non-existent at the time. Though it was a widespread overconfidence at the time, his stance meant that after Hitler’s defeat and the horror of his regime, de Gaulle was seen as the only man in France to restore the country’s honor and wash the country’s stain of appeasement.

To claim that Romney’s impeachment stance is a cynical political move ignores the unpredictability of history. No one knows how long the Trump era will last, or what’s left of the old GOP, which he seems to have adopted so thoroughly. But if one day the Republicans are looking for their own de Gaulle – a man with credibility to help them rediscover their principles and restore their reputation – then they have their man now. Meanwhile, Mitt Romney has remained true to the teachings of his faith and father, and has left a testimony of conscience and patriotism that will not be lost so quickly when translated.

Mark Whitaker is the former editor of Newsweek and author of Smoketown: The Other History of the Great Black Renaissance.

