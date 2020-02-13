In his first appearance of the low season, former NFL Maurice Jones-Drew lets the Tennessee Titans run away to replace Derrick Henry.

The Tennessee Titans are going to add a runback during the off season, whether through the NFL 2020 or in a free agency.

That’s because the team didn’t really have a second option to run back Derrick Henry, who had his best year as a pro after winning the hasty title with 1,540 yards.

The man who was supposed to spell him and be an asset to third downs, who fell back on Dion Lewis, was anything but effective in 2019 after an average of 3.9 meters per carry and 6.6 meters per reception. As a result, Lewis is an excellent candidate to cut back in the off season.

There is also a chance that Henry, who becomes a free agent in March, will leave a second void on the remaining position in Tennessee, because there is no guarantee for a free agent.

However, this scenario seems less likely because the Titans have multiple ways to hold Henry for at least another season, and the franchise should prioritize that after the Alabama product showed how incredibly important he was for the 2019 crime.

In his first sham design, former NFL Maurice Jones-Drew returned the Titans back to Ohio State, returning J.K. Dobbins to replace Henry.

J.K. Dobbins – RB

He is a compact running with good balance, instincts and the ability to break tackles. With Derrick Henry for reaching a free agency, Dobbins could be the man for Tennessee.

This choice is likely if the Titans do not sign Henry for a long-term agreement and instead opt to use the franchise tag on him. It is even more plausible when Henry goes all the way from the Titans in 2020 and signs with another team.

I tend to believe that Henry will be several years back, and in that scenario the Titans just need a back that can be a nice addition to Henry as a third down back that can block and catch passes from the backfield, while also be a good runner.

Dobbins ticks all those boxes, but other ridges that can be taken in the later rounds of the design. With the exception of Henry who unexpectedly continues in a free organization, CEO Jon Robinson is likely to focus on another need in the first round.