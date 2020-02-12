The Mobile World Congress, a major smartphone trade show that takes place every year in Barcelona, ​​Spain, was canceled in 2020 due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

The event of the Mobile World Congress in Spain is a large trade fair that is important for the tech world, as many device manufacturers present new smartphones and other hardware here. Apple is not participating, but many other major brands are making announcements at MWC.

From the beginning of February, several providers withdrew from the event and referred to concerns about the corona virus and the potential to spread it at such a large event. Intel, LG, Nokia, Vodafone, ZTE, Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, Cisco, Ericsson and other well-known companies have canceled press conferences and participation plans.

Given the number of companies refusing to go to MWC, the GSM association, which is responsible for organizing the event today, confirmed to Bloomberg that the event had been canceled. John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA, said the virus outbreak made it “impossible” to hold the event.

The GSMA initially tried to continue MWC, implement disinfection measures, ban participants from certain areas of China and much more, but too many companies left the event. Canceling MWC is similar to canceling CES in that it is big business for new product launches and partnerships.

The coronavirus, originating from Wuhan, China, has infected more than 42,000 people and more than 1,000 people have died, especially in China.