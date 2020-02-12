In view of the outbreak of the Coronavirus 2019-nCoV, the GSMA has decided to cancel the Mobile World Congress 2020 fair planned for the end of February.

John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA, said the outbreak made it impossible to hold the event.

Mr. Hoffman’s statement is as follows:

February 12, 2020, Barcelona: Since the first edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has brought together industry, governments, ministers, policy makers, operators and industry leaders across the ecosystem.

Taking into account the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and in today’s host country, the GSMA has canceled the MWC Barcelona 2020 because the GSMA is unable to host the event due to global concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus, travel concerns and other circumstances hold.

The host city parties respect and understand this decision.

The GSMA and Host City Parties will continue to work together and support each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

Our current condolences go to those affected in China and around the world. Additional GSMA updates can be found on our website at www.mwcbarcelona.com.

In the past few days, several companies have decided not to take part in the trade fair due to the new corona virus. The list of companies that have decided to pull the plug contains important names from the technology world, including giants such as AT&T, Amazon, BT, Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, Cisco, Intel, Facebook, HMD Global, Nokia, LG , Sprint, Verizon, Sony, MediaTek, Royole, Marvell, Volvo, NVIDIA, Marvell, McAfee, Sprint, Rakuten, Western Digital and Vivo. ZTE and TCL had canceled the press events, but were still planning to attend. Without several large companies on board, the trade fair would have lost a large part of its value for the participants, so that the cancellation also makes sense from this point of view.

The GSMA initially wanted the Catalan government to call a state medical emergency that would have allowed the organizer to apply for insurance. However, the Mayor of Barcelona declined to do so because there were no cases of 2019 nCoV in the region.

This is a topical news. We will add details as soon as we receive them.

Source: Quick Take from Bloomberg