The Mobile World Congress, the largest conference in the mobile communications industry, has been canceled due to concerns about the corona virus.

The GSM Association (GSMA), the organization behind the show, has confirmed the cancellation. In a recent statement, GSMA CEO John Hoffman said the outbreak of the corona virus made it “impossible” to hold the conference.

An extract from the press release on the cancellation can be found below:

“Given the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and in today’s host country, the GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the GSMA is unable to hold the event due to global concerns about the corona virus outbreak, travel concerns and other circumstances. “

MWC was due to launch in Barcelona, ​​Spain on February 24th. The GSMA represents 1,200 companies worldwide. MWC is reported to bring 492 million euros (around CAD 708 million) to the region and create 14,100 part-time jobs.

Coronavirus infections are believed to have suppressed 42,000 with a total of 1,000 deaths. The primary infection region is in Wuhan, China. Over 25 countries have reported cases of coronavirus infections, including Canada.

The GSMA initially stated that MWC would continue despite corona virus concerns, but would introduce additional disinfection measures and ban participants traveling from Hubei, the province in China where the outbreak is concentrated.

Before the event was officially canceled, large companies such as LG, Ericsson, Intel, Vivo, Sony, Amazon and several others withdrew from MWC.

Source: GSMA Via: The Verge