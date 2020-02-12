The Mobile World Congress was canceled due to the corona virus GSMA, the trade association for the mobile communications industry, which heads the conference, which was announced on Wednesday.

The congress, a top annual conference in the industry, took place in Barcelona from February 24-27. However, organizers and participants were very concerned about the possible spread of the corona virus. Last year, more than 100,000 participants took part in the event.

TheStreet.com reported Tuesday that Intel (INTC) – Get report, Cisco (CSCO) – Report received, Facebook (FB) – Get report and sprint (S) – Get Report is added to the list of companies that stay away from the meeting.

“Given the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and today’s host country, the GSMA has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the GSMA is unable to hold the event due to global concerns about the corona virus outbreak, travel concerns and other circumstances “GSMA CEO John Hoffman said in a statement.

“The host city parties respect and understand this decision,” continued Hoffman. “The GSMA and host city parties will continue to work in unison and support each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.”

The GSMA expressed sympathy around the world for those affected by the coronavirus. So far, more than 1,100 people have died from the disease.

What some experts call a pandemic has brought China’s economy to a standstill. Some analysts fear that China’s problems will drive the European economies, which depend on China as a supplier and manufacturer as well as a market for their exports, into recession.

For the same reasons, the US economy is also likely to suffer from the slowdown in China, although it is currently difficult to predict the extent of the damage.

The author holds shares in Intel, Cisco and Facebook.