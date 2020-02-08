Advertisement

ABC News moderator George Stephanopoulos asked every other candidate in New Hampshire’s democratic debate on Friday night – except Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – if it would be convenient for them to have a “democratic socialist” at the top of the party to have in November.

It was a rare case in which a member of the mainstream media referred Sanders to his far left ideology. But Sanders also picked it out alone.

Stephanopoulus, who once headed communications for President Bill Clinton, first interviewed former Vice President Joe Biden about his recent comments warning that President Donald Trump would like to fight a “democratic socialist”.

Sanders replied that it didn’t matter what his personal label was because President Trump would give each candidate a label because he “lies” all the time, no matter how.

Then the moderator turned to all the other candidates and asked if they shared Biden’s concern about a “democratic socialist” who was fighting Trump in the fall. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was the only one who raised her hand. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he was not worried about labels, but said the party could not nominate anyone who said, “My way or the freeway.”

When Stephanopolos asked if he was referring to Sanders, Buttigieg said it was him. “

“Needless to say I never said that,” Sanders replied, adding that the party needed a candidate who didn’t work for the “billionaire class” – a shot at Buttigieg that the Sanders campaign used for his fundraiser in the Elite has criticized.

Sander’s supporters have long suspected that the Democratic National Committee and mainstream media presenters are determined to stop him from winning the nomination.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor at Large at Breitbart News. He acquired an A.B. in social and environmental sciences and political science from Harvard College and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the winner of the Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship 2018. He is also a co-author of How Trump Won: The inside story of a revolution that is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

