Advertisement

Fans of Modern Family fell in love with Eric Stonestreet who played Cam. Cam had many engaging qualities and one of them is that he is a clown. The actor revealed how his family helped create the clown prior to his last show performance. Discover the origin of the name Fizbo and more.

Eric Stonestreet’s Cam on “Modern Family” is based on his mother

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0P6Z_zPvH2o (/ embed)

Cam is such a funny character. Stonestreet revealed that he partly based the character on his mother.

Advertisement

“I certainly did in the beginning,” Stonestreet told Anderson Cooper. “I had this audition for this character, this great character that I wanted to audition for, but they said,” We don’t want the character too exaggerated. “Yet they had written a scene in which I deliver a baby to Lion King music.”

He then said, “I just looked at my mother’s kind of manners and gestures and facial expressions.” Stonestreet said that the soft voice was inspired by her and that it is funny considering the way he looks.

Stonestreet’s real clown past is in the show

Eric Stonestreet about “Modern Family” | Bruno Calvo / ABC via Getty Images

Stonestreet was a clown in real life and played at birthday parties when he was 11 years old. Part of his past was included in the show to help build his character.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be a circus clown,” he told KansasCity.com. “I have been in the Kansas City Star and the Kansas City Kansan more than a few times. If you look at that Fizbo episode from the first season, when they show the article they are flashing back to, that is the actual article written about me (in Kansas City Kansan) and I really am in those photos. ”

He continued: ‘It was then my way as a young man to express my desire to entertain and perform. At the time I did not know what I said I wanted to be an actor. “

He tweeted that his father gave him the name

Stonestreet revealed the meaning behind the clown on Twitter. He revealed that various aspects were created with the help of his family.

“As far as I can remember, the only thing I ever wanted to be was a clown in the circus,” he wrote in the post. “My father called me Fizbo, my grandmother made all my clown suits and my parents made me the boy who raised pigs, played drums, paid karate, paid (sic) football and from time to time put on makeup and wigs. “

The statement went on: “All this led to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan, wrote a Modern Family design called” Fizbo “and you were introduced to Fizbo, the a ** kicking clown you will twist like a balloon animal. “

The actor revealed that the 12 February episode is the last time fans see the clown. “You’ll see Fizbo one last time tomorrow,” he revealed. “I think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown came all the way from Kansas City KS to the streets of Paris, France. When you met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said, “Hello old friend.” I can say tomorrow, goodbye old friend. Thank you Modern Family for letting me fulfill my dream of being a clown in the biggest circus of all. Hollywood.”

Advertisement