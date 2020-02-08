Advertisement

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) in Rashtrapati Bhavan. | Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday, a day after he landed in Delhi. The trip to India is Rajapaksa’s first overseas visit since he was sworn in as Prime Minister last year.

Rajapaksa was ceremoniously received in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This was followed by extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which, among other things, the Tamil question was discussed.

Modi said he was confident that Colombo would meet the Tamil people’s expectations of equality, justice, peace and respect in a united Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa’s visit also gained importance when his tenure as Sri Lankan president expanded China’s presence in the Indian Ocean island nation from 2005 to 2016 and triggered concerns in India.

“Stability, security and prosperity in Sri Lanka are in the interest of India, but also of the entire region of the Indian Ocean,” Modi said in his media statement.

In the coming days, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

Here are some glimpses of his interactions with PM Modi Saturday.

