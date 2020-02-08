Advertisement

The narrative that is favored by many if not most economic commentators is that the government has not done business modes well. There is almost agreement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitments made in the 2014 election campaign were not met and the prospects for the immediate future are not good.

It cannot be overlooked that the government has failed important economic initiatives, has returned to protectionism and has done poorly on the work and trade fronts. Especially if you assume that growth will be 5 percent this year and 6 percent next year, growth in the three years up to 2020-21 would have been barely 5.7 percent. This number is worse than that for the much mocked last three years of the Manmohan Singh government (6.2 percent) and has not been seen since the early years of the new century. The critics received enough grist so that their mills could continue to grind.

They would not have guessed this from Nirmala Sitharaman’s evasive budget speech, which was shorter in text than many of her predecessors’ speeches and only lengthened by her tendency to repeat emphasis lines. She could have openly recognized the slowdown by highlighting the full government record of Modi. After all, average growth was 7.7 percent in the first four years, and the two periods together averaged 6.9 percent for seven years.

These ups and downs continue a pattern from the last quarter of a century and more. In the last three years of the Singh government, growth was preceded by an average growth of 7.5 percent, which was due to the global financial crisis at that time. Similarly, the 2000-03 low of 4.2 percent on average was preceded by a three-year average of 6.3 percent, followed by rapid acceleration. In short, growth can be slow, fast, and then slow again – and there can be causal relationships.

What is unusual about the current period of slow growth is that there was no exogenous driver (high oil prices and / or consecutive monsoon failures) – as was the case with all previous periods of slowdown that occurred 50 years ago. This is what makes the current phase a more serious problem than previous slowdowns. If the oceans are mostly calm and the Indian economy is still developing poorly, something has to be wrong with the state ship.

Before we go any further, we should mention the socio-economic changes that Mr. Modi has brought about: dramatic improvements in access to financial services, clean cooking fuel, toilets, electricity, digital transactions, and now free health insurance, not to mention spending money on farmers. As Sitharaman said, macroeconomic balances are also favorable in terms of core inflation. Your reference to the fiscal challenge was of no explanation and therefore did not provide an answer. Nevertheless, the transport infrastructure has improved, as has the digital one. Data consumption is increasing rapidly and access to higher education is being improved. In a few more years, the indicators for all of the above areas should improve further. Many lives are changed.

Modi critics often fail to recognize these changes and their meaning. This may well be due to the fact that the failures are both obvious and urgent: the deteriorating picture on employment, the loss of momentum in consumption, its downstream impact on investment, stagnation in exports, the inaction of legislation in Regarding key aspects of political reform, the many challenges facing farmers and much more. You could add fear factor and institutional erosion to this list.

Modi and his cabinet colleagues must overcome their hostility to any criticism of such issues and tackle the employment problem head-on, as it is central to tackling growing inequality and the unequal sharing of the benefits of growth. Sitharaman tried to address some of them in her speech, but the overall effect after 160 minutes was overwhelming. More has to be done on more fronts and sometimes differently than now. If these efforts increase and growth picks up, the Modi government’s economic record could still shine. If not, the next phase of rapid growth will take some time.

