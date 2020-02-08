Advertisement

Manjul | patriot

The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online or on social media, and are credited accordingly.

In todays featured cartoon, Manjul makes a jibe with the Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and with the last prayers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the capital went to the poll on Saturday.

Sandeep Adhwaryu | The times of India

Sandeep Adhwaryu considers how the election commission informed Uttar Pradesh’s Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath during the election campaign in Delhi for his “biryani” mention. Yogi had accused the Aam Aadmi party of delivering Biryani to demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh and fueling demonstrations against the Citizenship Change Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Sajith Kumar | Deccan Herald

In response to the debate on the thank you to the President in Lok Sabha, Sajith Kumar addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on Pakistan and his silence on issues such as the economic slowdown and unemployment.

Alok Nirantar | Sakal Media Group

Alok Nirantar speaks against former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to EU Minister Anurag Thakur’s hate speech in connection with the anti-CAA protest against Shaheen Bagh.

Satish Acharya | Twitter

At an anti-CAA rally, Satish Acharya attacks a suspected police officer attack on a Mumbai-based photojournalist.

