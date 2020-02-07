Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament Photo: Lok Sabha TV

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs some reliable sources when it comes to checking his speeches for facts.

In parliament, PM @narendramodi attacks the former J&K CM and union minister @OmarAbdullah, who is currently under house arrest by attributing him a quote that actually comes from a 2014 article on the satirical news site @fakingnews Extraordinary. https://t.co/pFbNAubvsQ

– Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) February 7, 2020

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan makes a targeted comparison between the detention of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, under the Public Security Act (PSA) and those detained during the emergency.

If the government arrests elected CMs that this government has worked with under a draconian detention law like the NSA, how are we better off than in an emergency when Opp leaders were detained at MISA https://t.co/tiBHYS8og9?

– Prashant Bhushan (@ pbhushan1) February 7, 2020

BJP-IT boss Amit Malviya exudes confidence for the upcoming elections in Delhi.

On the one hand, AAP’s deputy CM is caught on accepting bribes by a trader to resolve GST disputes, and on the other hand, the Confederation of All India Traders announces its support for the BJP. Delhi has about 15 lakh dealers who employ almost 30 lakh people. Signs of things to come …

– Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 7, 2020

Chandra Shekhar Azad, chief of the Bhim army, is passionately appealing to voters in Delhi as the capital will vote tomorrow.

जय जय साथियों, आज आजाभ का संविधासंविध खतरे खतरे है है संविधासंविध बचेगाबचेग सुरकाहम लोगों लोगोंादिल सुरक्सुरक षित, इसलिए इसलिए्दिल ली के बहुजनासम ज लोगों समझकरसंविध संविधासंविध सुरक्सुरका ही ही देश्सुरकाहैहै

– Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) February 6, 2020

Is Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut open to the Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal?

https://t.co/mPKe19s5Ru

“For the first time in history, a CM is looking for votes on work done”… ..

– Sanjay Raut (@ rautsanjay61) February 7, 2020

Here is Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal with some agreement regarding the elections.

मुझे मुझे कई लोगों के फ़ोन आ रहे कि वो लोगा बाब, षड्षड्यंत करेंगे करेंगे मेरी मेरी अपील है- “सत्सत आपके सास है है आपने 5 साल पुण्पुण कमाए, दुआयें दुआयें्आशीराव कमाया। पिछले पिछले कुछ में इन्इन कितने षड्षड्यंत किए किए सब सब फेल गए गएा? प्प पर भरोसा रखो रखो सभी सभी्र शक्शकातिय आपके सास हैं हैं ”

– Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2020

Activist Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested in Lucknow for protesting the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, tweets some heartwarming photos from the Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

सासा चूल्चूला साँझी विराविर

जय जयाभ # शाहीनबाग़ # हिंदुस्हिंदुसात pic.twitter.com/ZGsgiAoe0Z

– Sadaf Jafar (@sadafjafar) February 6, 2020

Congressman Shashi Tharoor’s joke may be a little insensitive.

It is clear that the government’s implementation record is so catastrophic because they are completely immune to the Karo-Na virus.

– Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 7, 2020

Delhi Police’s swift action to discover the identity of Shaheen Bagh’s Kapil Bainsla raised his eyebrows – do you remember the violence of the JNU?

No relationship could be found between Komal Sharma and ABVP for a month.

And immediately found Kapil Gurjar’s relationship with AAP.

Wah Re Delhi Police 😳👎

– Sanjay Hegde (@ sanjayuvacha1), February 5, 2020

The Gurugram police, inspired by the Mumbai police’s witty Twitter grip, points to Shahid Kapoor star Kabir Singh to explain the traffic rules.

Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge… pic.twitter.com/nW3KAHuQCZ

– Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM), February 5, 2020

Historian Ramchandra Guha predicts the title of PM Modi’s autobiography.

One day, a politician originally from Gujarat may want to call his autobiography “THE HISTORY OF MY EXPERIMENTS WITH TRUTH, HALF-VALUE AND UNTRUTH”: https://t.co/NpB2fVbCa9

– Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) February 7, 2020

And some of the 40 million Twitter followers that Amitabh Bachchan has acquired celebrate his new landmark.

BAADDDUUMMBBAAAA!

Indian Cinema’s Shahenshah #AmitabhBachchan Sir Reaches 40 Million Followers on Twitter Twitter # AB40MillionOnTwitter @SrBachchan Congratulations, Sir, wish you much more… 🌸🌷🌷👏🏻💕💕 pic.twitter.com/l9qoo3MKLh

– S ta Pasad ™ (@ SwetaLoveAB) February 6, 2020

