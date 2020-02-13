File photo of Srinagars Dal Lake | Photo: Praveen Jain | The pressure

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government plans to establish competence-based training programs for adventure sports and filmmaking in Jammu and Kashmir.

The area of ​​the Union has historically been a favorite destination for documentary and mainstream filmmakers due to its spectacular natural beauty.

With this in mind, the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has decided to train youth in the valley in filmmaking so that filmmakers can employ locals as part of their crew.

In addition, programs on the subject of handicraft and carpet production are set up.

“Jammu and Kashmir, a popular tourist destination, have unexplored potential for adventure sports. By creating qualified personnel, this industry can thrive and increase employment and revenue, ”a ministerial official told ThePrint.

State Minister for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendranath Pandey visited J&K in January.

His visit was part of the Modi government’s plan to send 36 union ministers to J&K to raise awareness of the positive impact of the Article 370 move and the government’s development efforts for the region.

During their visits, the BJP ministers had promised to bring Bollywood to Kashmir.

Multi-point approach

“A comprehensive approach to qualification in Jammu and Kashmir will be chosen, which will be multi-layered and will focus on empowering youth,” Praveen Kumar, MSDE secretary, told ThePrint.

The National Skill Development Corporation – a sub-unit of the MSDE – has already deployed two officials in the union area to create competency-based programs in J&K.

Officials will also support the ministry’s initiative to build district qualification capacity in J&K.

According to the ministerial official quoted at the beginning, the establishment of a competence center with a focus on research into local handicrafts is also in preparation.

Scoping Study

A scoping study is also being carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

This study will help identify student needs. It will also help find ways to gain international recognition and scholarships for school students.

Integrated competence-based programs for schools and apprenticeship programs for universities are also being designed, the ministerial official said.

The plan to set up a new Indian training institute (ITI) in J&K is also in preparation.

Most of the funds for these purposes are drawn from existing national systems and, if necessary, an application for additional funds is made before the central government adds to officials.

