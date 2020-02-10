Advertisement

This increases the total number of coronavirus positives on the ship to almost 140.

In a video recorded on the ship, which also showed some of the other Indian crew members, he says: "Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What is the point when something happens (to us)? I would like to inform the Indian government, Modiji, please separate us and take us safely home. "

In a video recorded on the ship, which also showed some of the other Indian crew members, he says: “Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What is the point when something happens (to us)? I would like to inform the Indian government, Modiji, please separate us and take us safely home. ”

Binay Kumar Sarkar, a cook from North Bengal, told the newspaper over the phone: “Please save us. Life is more important than a job. “

Mr. Sarkar, who was on Facebook for the first time days ago and shared the fear that had seized the people on the ship, said: “We are very scared. There are more than 60 positive cases today, but an official announcement of how many are passengers and how many crew members are pending. “

“So far only 500 people have been tested,” said Sarkar. “Only those who report a body temperature of more than 37.5 ° C are currently being tested. The crew consists of 160 Indians and 8 Indian passengers, ”he said in the video.

According to reports in the Japanese media quoting the country’s health minister, Katsunobu Kato, the government is considering testing all crew members and passengers on the ship.

The ship has approximately 3,700 passengers and crew.

The first secretary in the consular section of the Indian embassy in Tokyo said Monday that out of the 70 passengers who tested positive until Sunday, they were not Indians.

“Today there are still a few cases whose identity we don’t yet know. We are in contact with the Indians on board through the State Department and the Japanese Ministry of Health. Some of the passengers have direct contact with us via email, ”said the official.

Princess Cruises, the company that operates Diamond Princess, confirmed another 66 cases of corona viruses that were tested by the Japanese Ministry of Health. These cases come from Australia (4), Canada (1), England (1), Japan (45), the Philippines (3), Ukraine (1) and the United States (11).

“We are following the instructions from the Japanese Ministry of Health for plans for disembarkation protocols for medical care for these new cases. As it is early in the 14-day quarantine period, it was not unexpected that other cases were reported involving people who were exposed before the quarantine started, ”the company said.

The Japanese Ministry of Health was the lead public health agency that established test protocols for all Diamond Princess guests and crew.

