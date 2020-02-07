Advertisement

Alok | Twitter

The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online or on social media, and are credited accordingly.

In todays featured cartoon, Alok’s word game is in full swing. Agree to “Corona”.

Nala Ponappa | Twitter

Nala Ponappa is excited about the tendency of politicians to turn their statements upside down frequently.

EP Unny | The Indian Express

Unny looks at Prime Minister Modi’s parliamentary speech addressing several past “mistakes”.

Subhani | The Asian age

Subhani sarcastically describes the polarizing and hateful campaigns of the parties that campaigned for the Delhi elections.

Kirtish Bhatt | BBC Hindi

Kirtish thanks the politicians for “simplifying” politics for the common man.

Mir Suhail | Twitter

Suhail alarmingly reminds me that cashmere has been under lock and key for six months.

Satish Acharya | Twitter

Satish Acharya jokes at the Karnataka police for indicting parents, teachers and a school for staging an anti-CAA play while sitting cross-legged and clasped hands on a play that demolished Babri Masjid celebrated.

