Alok | Twitter
Text Size:
ON-
A +
The selected cartoons first appeared in other publications, either in print or online or on social media, and are credited accordingly.
In todays featured cartoon, Alok’s word game is in full swing. Agree to “Corona”.
Nala Ponappa | Twitter
Nala Ponappa is excited about the tendency of politicians to turn their statements upside down frequently.
EP Unny | The Indian Express
Unny looks at Prime Minister Modi’s parliamentary speech addressing several past “mistakes”.
Subhani | The Asian age
Subhani sarcastically describes the polarizing and hateful campaigns of the parties that campaigned for the Delhi elections.
Kirtish Bhatt | BBC Hindi
Kirtish thanks the politicians for “simplifying” politics for the common man.
Mir Suhail | Twitter
Suhail alarmingly reminds me that cashmere has been under lock and key for six months.
Satish Acharya | Twitter
Satish Acharya jokes at the Karnataka police for indicting parents, teachers and a school for staging an anti-CAA play while sitting cross-legged and clasped hands on a play that demolished Babri Masjid celebrated.
ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more.
Read the complete message