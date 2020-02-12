Advertisement

File photo of women at work in India Commons

New Delhi: According to a report by the Center for Science and the Environment (CSE), the poor implementation of Modi’s government’s ambitious nutrition program, POSHAN Abhiyaan, could prevent the country from achieving its goal of eliminating malnutrition by 2022.

POSHAN Abhiyaan was launched in 2018 with an allocated budget of 2849.54 rupees for three years. The goal is to make India undernourished by 2022.

According to the Environment in India However, the report released on Sunday to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on child malnutrition remains a difficult task.

The report found that the implementation of infant feeding practices (IYCF) promoted by the POSHAN program is poor and is not reflected on the ground.

Appropriate ICFY practices include breastfeeding within an hour of birth and continuing the process up to two years of age. It also advocates that solid and semi-solid foods should only be imported after six months and that a child should be given a varied diet.

“States will need decades to achieve their goals”

It will take India 32 years to reach her breastfeeding goals, according to the report, with some countries performing worse than others. Delhi, for example, will need 83 years at its current pace to ensure that all babies are breastfed within an hour of birth.

Sachin Kumar Jain, a social scientist at Vikas Samvad’s Human Development Resource Organization who wrote the report, told ThePrint that women working in different sectors and socio-economic classes in Delhi have no time to breastfeed their children.

“Labor entrepreneurs don’t allow women to breastfeed their children for an hour a day,” said Jain. “There is also no adequate policy to help working mothers get a support system.”

Jain’s report adds that states are also lagging behind on other aspects of malnutrition. It is estimated that it will take between 23 years for Punjab and 100 years for Jharkhand to achieve the SDG braking targets.

Given the seriousness of the problem, the program’s annual goals are also not ambitious, the report said.

Damn assessment

The report not only looks at the burning issues of climate change and pollution, but also takes stock of all states in relation to their sustainable development goals.

According to the report, more than 68.2 percent of the over one million child deaths in 2017 were due to malnutrition.

The report is consistent with other grim assessments of India’s fight against malnutrition.

In 2017, the Global Health Index ranked 102 out of 117 countries in India. In the past two decades, the country’s value has only improved by 21.9 percent, in Brazil by 55.8 percent, in Nepal by 43.5 percent and Pakistan by 25.6 percent.

This is despite India’s economy doubling since 1991 and the world’s largest child malnutrition program, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), in place since 1975.

