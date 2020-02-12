Molson Coors (TAP.A.) – Get Report, owner of beer brands such as Blue Moon, Miller Genuine Draft and Coors, is on the right track with its revitalization plan, said an analyst from MKM Partners when the company exceeded Wall Street’s earnings expectations for the fourth quarter.

The Denver Company’s last check fell 3% to $ 56.31.

“Impairments in a slowly declining industry (volume basis) are rare,” analyst Bill Kirk wrote in a note to customers, but Molson Coors, “with improved Coors Light, is at the abyss of such a moment.”

Kirk, who has a buy rating for Molson Coors and a target price of $ 63 per share, said Coors Light made up about 25% of the company’s US portfolio and was “a steady decline in the low to mid single digits that offset all have Miller Lite strength. “

“With the better volume of Coors Light and Miller Lite, fixed costs decrease and reinvestment flexibility improves,” he said.

Molson Coors reported fourth quarter net income of $ 163.7 million, or 75 cents a share, more than double the $ 76 million, or 35 cents a share, of the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $ 1.02, ahead of the fact-finding poll of 78 cents.

Revenue was $ 2.49 billion, compared to $ 2.42 billion a year earlier, exceeding the FactSet consensus of $ 2.48 billion.

For the full year 2020, which the company sees as a transition year, Molson Coors demanded sales between flat and low in the single digits.

In October, Molson Coors announced a revitalization plan to enable the company to “invest in its portfolio at the level necessary for long-term, sustainable success.”

“After announcing the profit quarterly revitalization plan in the previous quarter, we are confident that Molson Coors’ 2020 forecast is reasonably conservative,” said Kirk.

“Given the already strong free cash flow generation … the revitalization plan offers more reward than risk.”