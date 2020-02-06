Advertisement

A “monster” great white shark was filmed off the coast of South Africa, surrounded by a group of killer whales.

The shark and orcas were filmed by Donavan Smith, who led a boat tour off Knysna, about 400 km from Cape Town. “This is incredible. It is special,” Smith can say. “There’s a big, big white man here in the water. They come and chase big white people.”

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Pq-T0Q91I1U?wmode=opaque&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Advertisement

He describes the shark as a “big, big white monster” and adds that it is “half the size of the boat”.

The footage was released on Smith’s Instagram and YouTube accounts. The pictures show killer whales near the boat, which occasionally surface. “It’s a shark they’re hunting,” he says. “You eat sharks.”

He later added: “They actually bite off the tails [of the big whites] from behind.”

The fate of the shark is unknown.

Last November, a killer whale pod was filmed, hunting a great white shark off Seal Island in Mossel Bay – about 80 kilometers from Knysna. The footage was shared by Oceans Research, an organization for marine education and conservation. “A great white shark seems to be irritated by the presence of the orcas, but another shark didn’t seem too disturbed,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

The relationship between great white sharks and killer whales has become increasingly clear in recent years. In 2015, it was reported in South Africa that haikadaver were found in False Bay off the coast of Cape Town, and their livers were missing. Analysis of the bite marks suggests that they were killed by killer whales.

In 2017, the carcasses were found by five whites with similar injuries, suggesting that they were attacked and killed by killer whales.

A year later, white people were no longer to be seen in False Bay – a popular hunting ground for the way in which they are known to jump out of the water to catch seals. It is believed that the presence and risk of killer whales caused the great whites to leave the area. There had been no major white sighting for about 18 months until January.

Alison Kock, a marine biologist in the South African National Parks, told Newsweek that a white man’s return to False Bay is encouraging and more than a shark bay. “

Kock, who is also a member of the Shark Spotters Shark Security Program Executive Committee, said the absence of False Bay whites is worrying because they play an important role in the ecosystem there. “Great white sharks live in front of numerous species such as fish, other sharks, seals and dolphins and influence these species directly by reducing their number and eliminating the weak and sick, but also indirectly by influencing the behavior of the prey. For example” Chap -Seals are braver when there are no white sharks, which in turn affects the ecosystem and changes the way they look and function. “

A great white shark jumped out of the water in False Bay, South Africa before they left the hunting ground. The researchers believe that killer whales that hunt large whites are responsible for having disappeared from the region.

Chris Brunskill Ltd / Corbis via Getty Images

Advertisement